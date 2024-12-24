Nuvola Digital Price (NVL)
The live price of Nuvola Digital (NVL) today is 1.3 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 21.72M USD. NVL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nuvola Digital Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 39.75K USD
- Nuvola Digital price change within the day is +1.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 16.77M USD
During today, the price change of Nuvola Digital to USD was $ +0.01593676.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nuvola Digital to USD was $ -0.0725279100.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nuvola Digital to USD was $ +0.7721205700.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nuvola Digital to USD was $ +0.442587829783309.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01593676
|+1.24%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0725279100
|-5.57%
|60 Days
|$ +0.7721205700
|+59.39%
|90 Days
|$ +0.442587829783309
|+51.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of Nuvola Digital: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.23%
+1.24%
-5.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nuvola Didital is a DePIN aggregator, essentially deploying resources & nodes for our partner projects (such as IAGON/WMT) and share the revenues and rewards back to our holders. We are going to be working with different projects on Cardano as well as on other chains.
