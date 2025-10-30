Anzens USDA (USDA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0,963453 $ 0,963453 $ 0,963453 24H Low $ 1,039 $ 1,039 $ 1,039 24H High 24H Low $ 0,963453$ 0,963453 $ 0,963453 24H High $ 1,039$ 1,039 $ 1,039 All Time High $ 1,11$ 1,11 $ 1,11 Lowest Price $ 0,529751$ 0,529751 $ 0,529751 Price Change (1H) -%0,32 Price Change (1D) -%0,29 Price Change (7D) +%0,29 Price Change (7D) +%0,29

Anzens USDA (USDA) real-time price is $1,022. Over the past 24 hours, USDA traded between a low of $ 0,963453 and a high of $ 1,039, showing active market volatility. USDA's all-time high price is $ 1,11, while its all-time low price is $ 0,529751.

In terms of short-term performance, USDA has changed by -%0,32 over the past hour, -%0,29 over 24 hours, and +%0,29 in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Anzens USDA (USDA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10,30M$ 10,30M $ 10,30M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10,30M$ 10,30M $ 10,30M Circulation Supply 10,08M 10,08M 10,08M Total Supply 10.081.677,0 10.081.677,0 10.081.677,0

The current Market Cap of Anzens USDA is $ 10,30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDA is 10,08M, with a total supply of 10081677.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10,30M.