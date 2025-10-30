CRAWJU (CRAWJU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0.00110545
24H Low $ 0.00110545
24H High $ 0
All Time High $ 0.00438897
Lowest Price $ 0
Price Change (1H) -0.53%
Price Change (1D) -7.36%
Price Change (7D) -21.08%

CRAWJU (CRAWJU) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CRAWJU traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.00110545, showing active market volatility. CRAWJU's all-time high price is $ 0.00438897, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CRAWJU has changed by -0.53% over the past hour, -7.36% over 24 hours, and -21.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CRAWJU (CRAWJU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 942.21K
Volume (24H) --
Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 942.21K
Circulation Supply 994.11M
Total Supply 994,109,792.0

The current Market Cap of CRAWJU is $ 942.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRAWJU is 994.11M, with a total supply of 994109792.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 942.21K.