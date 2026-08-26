Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Infinity Rising price today is 0.00166765 USD.RISE market cap is 4,988,198 USD. Track real-time RISE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Infinity Rising price today is 0.00166765 USD.RISE market cap is 4,988,198 USD. Track real-time RISE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About RISE

RISE Price Info

What is RISE

RISE Whitepaper

RISE Official Website

RISE Tokenomics

RISE Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Infinity Rising Logo

Infinity Rising Price (RISE)

Unlisted

1 RISE to USD Live Price:

$0.00164731
$0.00164731$0.00164731
-0.06%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Infinity Rising (RISE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:14:45 (UTC+8)

Infinity Rising Price Today

The live Infinity Rising (RISE) price today is $ 0.00166765, with a 4.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current RISE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00166765 per RISE.

Infinity Rising currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,988,198, with a circulating supply of 2.99B RISE. During the last 24 hours, RISE traded between $ 0.00162441 (low) and $ 0.00177056 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00941953, while the all-time low was $ 0.00134604.

In short-term performance, RISE moved +0.66% in the last hour and +19.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.72K.

Infinity Rising (RISE) Market Information

$ 4.99M
$ 4.99M$ 4.99M

$ 8.72K
$ 8.72K$ 8.72K

$ 5.00M
$ 5.00M$ 5.00M

2.99B
2.99B 2.99B

3,000,000,000.0
3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Infinity Rising is $ 4.99M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.72K. The circulating supply of RISE is 2.99B, with a total supply of 3000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.00M.

Infinity Rising Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00162441
$ 0.00162441$ 0.00162441
24H Low
$ 0.00177056
$ 0.00177056$ 0.00177056
24H High

$ 0.00162441
$ 0.00162441$ 0.00162441

$ 0.00177056
$ 0.00177056$ 0.00177056

$ 0.00941953
$ 0.00941953$ 0.00941953

$ 0.00134604
$ 0.00134604$ 0.00134604

+0.66%

-4.48%

+19.06%

+19.06%

Price Prediction for Infinity Rising

Infinity Rising (RISE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RISE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Infinity Rising (RISE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Infinity Rising could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Infinity Rising will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RISE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Infinity Rising Price Prediction.

What is Infinity Rising (RISE)

Infinity Rising is a multiplayer open-world game set in an alternate universe where humanity thrives above an earth in ruin.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Infinity Rising (RISE) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Augmented RealityBase EcosystemBase Native

About Infinity Rising

What is the live trading price of Infinity Rising today?

The current trading price of Infinity Rising stands at $0.00166765, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for RISE?

RISE recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Infinity Rising?

In the last 24 hours, Infinity Rising has seen a price movement of -4.48%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Infinity Rising traded in today?

Within the past day, Infinity Rising fluctuated between $0.00162441 and $0.00177056, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Infinity Rising

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:14:45 (UTC+8)

Infinity Rising (RISE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Infinity Rising

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1524
$0.1524$0.1524

+408.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0945
$1.0945$1.0945

+994.50%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.011206
$0.011206$0.011206

+45.93%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7229
$0.7229$0.7229

-2.20%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.1000
$2.1000$2.1000

-19.23%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0945
$1.0945$1.0945

+994.50%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1524
$0.1524$0.1524

+408.00%

Bubblemaps

Bubblemaps

BMT

$0.02259
$0.02259$0.02259

+39.44%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.127712
$0.127712$0.127712

+25.71%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0007700
$0.0007700$0.0007700

+24.09%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage