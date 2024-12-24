What is Revuto (REVU)

In general: Revuto helps people manage and pay for their subscriptions by leveraging crypto and DeFi services. The end goal is to help users manage their subscriptions, avoid free-trial traps, and save money by paying less than they would with fiat money. The market is vast because, on average, we all use and pay for at least 2-3 subscriptions every month. As the subscription economy is growing by 100% year over year, we’ll spend even more money on subscriptions in the future and lose cash on subscriptions we don’t use and/or forget about. More importantly, with Revuto dApp and by staking REVU in liquidity pools, Revuto users will be able to provide liquidity to other Revuto users on the subscription due date(s) and make their money work for them (earn yield).

Revuto (REVU) Resource Official Website