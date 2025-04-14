OccamFi Price (OCC)
The live price of OccamFi (OCC) today is 0.00464458 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 117.85K USD. OCC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OccamFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- OccamFi price change within the day is -3.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 25.37M USD
During today, the price change of OccamFi to USD was $ -0.000186108382981993.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OccamFi to USD was $ -0.0012161479.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OccamFi to USD was $ -0.0042280587.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OccamFi to USD was $ -0.07312510043486712.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000186108382981993
|-3.85%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012161479
|-26.18%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0042280587
|-91.03%
|90 Days
|$ -0.07312510043486712
|-94.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of OccamFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.35%
-3.85%
-6.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The http://Occam.fi ecosystem is the first decentralised launchpad & #DeFi ecosystem designed for the Cardano ecosystem. Bringing the Razer's edge of DeFi to #Cardano!
