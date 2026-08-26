Surf Lending Price Today

The live Surf Lending (SURF) price today is $ 0.098455, with a 8.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current SURF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.098455 per SURF.

Surf Lending currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,969,095, with a circulating supply of 20.00M SURF. During the last 24 hours, SURF traded between $ 0.095959 (low) and $ 0.108906 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.606445, while the all-time low was $ 0.03290082.

In short-term performance, SURF moved +1.18% in the last hour and -32.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.41K.

Surf Lending (SURF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.97M$ 1.97M $ 1.97M Volume (24H) $ 22.41K$ 22.41K $ 22.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.46M$ 2.46M $ 2.46M Circulation Supply 20.00M 20.00M 20.00M Total Supply 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Surf Lending is $ 1.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.41K. The circulating supply of SURF is 20.00M, with a total supply of 25000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.46M.