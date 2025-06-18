What is AGENT (AGENT)

Talos is an AI Agent created by Flux Point Studios, Inc. whom is active on X.com and trades with his own wallet and private keys on the Cardano network. Talos is constantly evolving and the token $TALOS allows holders to influence his development through decentralized governance. Talos is unique as he is the first AI Agent on Cardano to actively trade tokens with his own wallet. Talos will continue to evolve and become a steward of the Flux Point Studios DAO as well as a dApp developer on the core team.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

AGENT (AGENT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

AGENT (AGENT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AGENT (AGENT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AGENT token's extensive tokenomics now!