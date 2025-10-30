USDai (USDAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.01 $ 1.01 $ 1.01 24H Low $ 1.016 $ 1.016 $ 1.016 24H High 24H Low $ 1.01$ 1.01 $ 1.01 24H High $ 1.016$ 1.016 $ 1.016 All Time High $ 1.19$ 1.19 $ 1.19 Lowest Price $ 0.769779$ 0.769779 $ 0.769779 Price Change (1H) +0.02% Price Change (1D) -0.11% Price Change (7D) -0.28% Price Change (7D) -0.28%

USDai (USDAI) real-time price is $1.012. Over the past 24 hours, USDAI traded between a low of $ 1.01 and a high of $ 1.016, showing active market volatility. USDAI's all-time high price is $ 1.19, while its all-time low price is $ 0.769779.

In terms of short-term performance, USDAI has changed by +0.02% over the past hour, -0.11% over 24 hours, and -0.28% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

USDai (USDAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 585.61M$ 585.61M $ 585.61M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 585.61M$ 585.61M $ 585.61M Circulation Supply 578.97M 578.97M 578.97M Total Supply 578,973,120.3567486 578,973,120.3567486 578,973,120.3567486

The current Market Cap of USDai is $ 585.61M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDAI is 578.97M, with a total supply of 578973120.3567486. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 585.61M.