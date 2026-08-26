DecideAI Price Today

The live DecideAI (DCD) price today is $ 0, with a 1.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current DCD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DCD.

DecideAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 489,835, with a circulating supply of 581.02M DCD. During the last 24 hours, DCD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.110273, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DCD moved +0.85% in the last hour and +24.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.03.

DecideAI (DCD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 489.84K$ 489.84K $ 489.84K Volume (24H) $ 22.03$ 22.03 $ 22.03 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 831.87K$ 831.87K $ 831.87K Circulation Supply 581.02M 581.02M 581.02M Total Supply 986,721,402.8513794 986,721,402.8513794 986,721,402.8513794

The current Market Cap of DecideAI is $ 489.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.03. The circulating supply of DCD is 581.02M, with a total supply of 986721402.8513794. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 831.87K.