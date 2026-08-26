CharacterX Price Today

The live CharacterX (CAI) price today is $ 0.02968469, with a 16.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02968469 per CAI.

CharacterX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,968,469, with a circulating supply of 100.00M CAI. During the last 24 hours, CAI traded between $ 0.02213564 (low) and $ 0.03290566 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.378105, while the all-time low was $ 0.01090516.

In short-term performance, CAI moved -1.39% in the last hour and +77.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 48.94K.

CharacterX (CAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.97M$ 2.97M $ 2.97M Volume (24H) $ 48.94K$ 48.94K $ 48.94K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.97M$ 2.97M $ 2.97M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CharacterX is $ 2.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 48.94K. The circulating supply of CAI is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.97M.