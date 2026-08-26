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The live CharacterX price today is 0.02968469 USD.CAI market cap is 2,968,469 USD. Track real-time CAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live CharacterX price today is 0.02968469 USD.CAI market cap is 2,968,469 USD. Track real-time CAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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CharacterX Price (CAI)

Unlisted

1 CAI to USD Live Price:

$0.02892686
$0.02892686$0.02892686
+0.13%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
CharacterX (CAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:33:00 (UTC+8)

CharacterX Price Today

The live CharacterX (CAI) price today is $ 0.02968469, with a 16.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02968469 per CAI.

CharacterX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,968,469, with a circulating supply of 100.00M CAI. During the last 24 hours, CAI traded between $ 0.02213564 (low) and $ 0.03290566 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.378105, while the all-time low was $ 0.01090516.

In short-term performance, CAI moved -1.39% in the last hour and +77.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 48.94K.

CharacterX (CAI) Market Information

$ 2.97M
$ 2.97M$ 2.97M

$ 48.94K
$ 48.94K$ 48.94K

$ 2.97M
$ 2.97M$ 2.97M

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CharacterX is $ 2.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 48.94K. The circulating supply of CAI is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.97M.

CharacterX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02213564
$ 0.02213564$ 0.02213564
24H Low
$ 0.03290566
$ 0.03290566$ 0.03290566
24H High

$ 0.02213564
$ 0.02213564$ 0.02213564

$ 0.03290566
$ 0.03290566$ 0.03290566

$ 0.378105
$ 0.378105$ 0.378105

$ 0.01090516
$ 0.01090516$ 0.01090516

-1.39%

+16.15%

+77.81%

+77.81%

Price Prediction for CharacterX

CharacterX (CAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CAI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
CharacterX (CAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of CharacterX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price CharacterX will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking CharacterX Price Prediction.

What is CharacterX (CAI)

CharacterX initially emerged as a platform aimed at alleviating human existential solitude through AI companionship within a synthetic social network. Recognizing the broader potential to empower developers and communities, we have transitioned into an AI infrastructure provider.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About CharacterX

What is CharacterX's current price?

CharacterX trades at $0.02968469, reflecting a price movement of 16.14% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of CAI?

With a market cap of $2968469, CAI is ranked #1954 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does CharacterX generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of CAI?

There are 100000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

CharacterX fluctuated between $0.02213564 and $0.03290566, reflecting daily volatility.

How does CharacterX compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $0.378105, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence CAI?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Binance Alpha Spotlight,AI Framework category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does CAI behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CharacterX

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:33:00 (UTC+8)

CharacterX (CAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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