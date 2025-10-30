Kled AI (KLED) Price Information (USD)

Kled AI (KLED) real-time price is $0.04620022. Over the past 24 hours, KLED traded between a low of $ 0.0435152 and a high of $ 0.051432, showing active market volatility. KLED's all-time high price is $ 0.055581, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00180339.

In terms of short-term performance, KLED has changed by -0.89% over the past hour, -4.77% over 24 hours, and +60.71% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kled AI (KLED) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Kled AI is $ 46.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KLED is 999.81M, with a total supply of 999811404.7425553. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.20M.