BabyBoomToken Price Today

The live BabyBoomToken (BBT) price today is $ 0.052653, with a 8.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current BBT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.052653 per BBT.

BabyBoomToken currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 9,058,766, with a circulating supply of 171.72M BBT. During the last 24 hours, BBT traded between $ 0.04722654 (low) and $ 0.053499 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.939659, while the all-time low was $ 0.03608602.

In short-term performance, BBT moved +0.68% in the last hour and +14.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 97.44K.

BabyBoomToken (BBT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.06M$ 9.06M $ 9.06M Volume (24H) $ 97.44K$ 97.44K $ 97.44K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 52.75M$ 52.75M $ 52.75M Circulation Supply 171.72M 171.72M 171.72M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BabyBoomToken is $ 9.06M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 97.44K. The circulating supply of BBT is 171.72M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.75M.