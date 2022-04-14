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Top Marketing Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Marketing sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Adshares
Adshares
ADS
$ 0.468571
+0.16%
-0.01%
+6.49%
$ 18.16M
$ 1.70M
2
Prompt
Prompt
PROMPT
$ 0.02188
+0.93%
-1.09%
-0.82%
$ 10.05M
$ 3.45M
3
BabyBoomToken
BabyBoomToken
BBT
$ 0.051836
-0.98%
+0.07%
+13.37%
$ 8.90M
$ 95.56K
4
Cookie DAO
Cookie DAO
COOKIE
$ 0.010865
+1.07%
-0.97%
-3.84%
$ 8.32M
$ 5.06M
5
LUCA
LUCA
LUCA
$ 0.327561
-0.05%
-0.05%
-10.72%
$ 5.13M
$ 107.73K
6
Layer3
Layer3
L3
$ 0.003993
-0.70%
-1.41%
-1.95%
$ 4.90M
$ 13.71M
7
Marina Protocol
Marina Protocol
BAY
$ 0.017734
+0.27%
+0.10%
+0.42%
$ 3.55M
$ 3.39M
8
SNPad
SNPad
SNPAD
$ 0.01136545
0.00%
-0.09%
+7.40%
$ 3.18M
$ 7.19K
9
HERBCOIN
HERBCOIN
HERB
$ 0.03075856
0.00%
+0.00%
-6.12%
$ 2.84M
$ 2.73K
10
Permission Coin
Permission Coin
ASK
$ 0.00011042
+0.14%
--
+0.43%
$ 2.55M
$ 310.95
11
SyncVault
SyncVault
SVTS
$ 0.369825
+0.27%
-0.01%
+14.40%
$ 329.43K
$ 86.98K
12
Exchange Request for Bitbon
Exchange Request for Bitbon
ERBB
$ 0.774859
0.00%
+0.02%
-1.58%
$ 292.94K
$ 2.20K
13
Loud
Loud
LOUD
$ 0.00022203
+0.06%
-0.04%
+15.83%
$ 222.00K
$ 187.24
14
SPIRA
SPIRA
SPIRA
$ 0.00030385
0.00%
--
+28.83%
$ 69.88K
$ 118.92
15
Chirpley
Chirpley
CHRP
$ 0.00010042
0.00%
--
+11.99%
$ 63.94K
$ 6.51
16
ZENKOKU
ZENKOKU
CDB
$ 5.518E-5
+0.31%
-1.65%
+96.44%
$ 52.83K
--
17
Zelwin
Zelwin
ZLW
$ 0.000587
-0.17%
+3.70%
-1.17%
$ 42.60K
$ 7.96M
18
Belong
Belong
LONG
$ 0.00046683
-0.36%
-0.00%
-1.51%
$ 33.18K
$ 4.84K
19
Recon Raccoon
Recon Raccoon
RCON
$ 3.5E-5
+2.94%
+0.16%
+41.99%
$ 26.46K
--
20
KOLZ
KOLZ
KOLZ
$ 2.09E-6
+1.46%
+0.27%
+9.42%
$ 17.93K
--
21
Hashlink
Hashlink
HLINK
$ 1.50888E-7
+1.46%
-1.78%
+25.76%
$ 14.57K
--
22
GAG Token
GAG Token
GAG
$ 0.003705
+0.03%
-0.05%
+1.65%
--
$ 3.32M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Marketing tokens and why are they popular?
Marketing tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 22 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $68.75M.
What is the best-performing Marketing token right now?
Among Marketing tokens tracked on MEXC, ZLW has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 3.70% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Marketing tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 22 Marketing tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Marketing tokens include ADS, PROMPT, BBT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Marketing category?
The combined market capitalization of all Marketing tokens is approximately $68.75M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Marketing sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.