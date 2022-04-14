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Top Healthcare Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Healthcare sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
ApeX Protocol
ApeX Protocol
APEX
$ 0.2811
+0.53%
-4.30%
+44.13%
$ 39.16M
$ 351.25K
2
Medibloc
Medibloc
MED
$ 0.00141593
+0.45%
-0.00%
+10.24%
$ 16.34M
$ 108.84K
3
Dynachain
Dynachain
DYNA
$ 0.0341983
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 13.24M
$ 826.83
4
HP
HP
HP
$ 0.006974
-0.11%
+0.46%
+9.76%
$ 9.65M
$ 3.96M
5
BabyBoomToken
BabyBoomToken
BBT
$ 0.052145
-1.13%
+0.08%
+15.68%
$ 8.96M
$ 96.05K
6
HAVA
HAVA
HAVA
$ 2.23
0.00%
0.00%
+0.45%
$ 8.91M
$ 1.91K
7
MediTechX
MediTechX
MTX
$ 0.051516
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.39M
$ 106.29K
8
XRP Healthcare
XRP Healthcare
XRPH
$ 0.01727
-0.12%
+7.83%
+29.47%
$ 1.22M
$ 1.31M
9
CTOC
CTOC
CTOC
$ 0.054734
-0.15%
-0.00%
+0.24%
$ 500.75K
$ 360.11K
10
AIMX
AIMX
AIMX
$ 0.00020336
+0.59%
-0.07%
+31.95%
$ 107.39K
$ 1.05K
11
Cardio
Cardio
CARDIO
$ 0.00010355
+0.29%
+0.03%
+26.05%
$ 91.78K
$ 2.50K
12
Innovosens
Innovosens
ISENS
$ 7.112E-5
+0.21%
-5.31%
+13.30%
$ 70.43K
--
13
SOLVE
SOLVE
SOLVE
$ 4.995E-5
+0.28%
0.00%
-0.36%
$ 49.95K
--
14
ZAYA AI
ZAYA AI
ZAI
$ 0.00106963
0.00%
+0.03%
-17.74%
$ 42.88K
$ 21.59
15
BitDoctorAI
BitDoctorAI
AIDD
$ 3.767E-5
+0.21%
-4.68%
+12.11%
$ 37.54K
--
16
Muhdo Hub
Muhdo Hub
DNA
$ 4.21E-6
0.00%
0.00%
+27.58%
$ 18.23K
--
17
Pharmachain AI
Pharmachain AI
PHAI
$ 2.352E-5
+0.73%
-6.16%
+39.34%
$ 14.53K
--
18
Medifakt
Medifakt
FAKT
$ 0.0005464
0.00%
-0.07%
+0.02%
--
$ 29.99M
19
XRP Healthcare AI
XRP Healthcare AI
XRPHAI
$ 0.00404
+0.50%
+4.10%
-15.77%
--
$ 3.95M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Healthcare tokens and why are they popular?
Healthcare tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 19 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $99.80M.
What is the best-performing Healthcare token right now?
Among Healthcare tokens tracked on MEXC, XRPH has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 7.83% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Healthcare tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 19 Healthcare tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Healthcare tokens include APEX, MED, DYNA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Healthcare category?
The combined market capitalization of all Healthcare tokens is approximately $99.80M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Healthcare sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.