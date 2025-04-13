WingRiders 價格 (WRT)
今天 WingRiders (WRT) 的實時價格爲 0.02206733 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。WRT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
WingRiders 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- WingRiders 當天價格變化爲 +1.07%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WRT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WRT 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，WingRiders 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00023379。
在過去30天內，WingRiders 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0016607298。
在過去60天內，WingRiders 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0035389708。
在過去90天內，WingRiders 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.01246801209381496。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00023379
|+1.07%
|30天
|$ -0.0016607298
|-7.52%
|60天
|$ -0.0035389708
|-16.03%
|90天
|$ -0.01246801209381496
|-36.10%
WingRiders 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.14%
+1.07%
+0.30%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
About WingRiders Wingriders Cardano DEX offers token-to-token swap, swapping in stableswap pools, ADA auto-staking, and yield farming. The platform brings the possibility to gain rewards in 6 ways. Supports Ledger and Trezor hardware wallet integrations including direct Android connection, and is DAO-operated. What Makes WingRiders Unique? WingRiders is a Cardano DEX offering DeFi services including swapping, staking and yield farming. Aiming to be the best DEX on Cardano since inception, WingRiders is one of the top two DEXes on Cardano by TVL and volume, facilitating token to token swaps not only via ADA but across multiple Cardano tokens; WingRiders were also the first to bring stablecoins and stableswap pools to Cardano; First to integrate directly with top hardware wallet services and even more. History of WingRiders WingRiders has been live on Cardano Mainnet since April 2022. The platform went live with a direct token-to-token swap, liquidity providing, ADA auto-staking, and selected token yield farming. What’s Next for WingRiders WingRiders aims towards platform full decentralization while building partnerships with other technological projects to support Cardano's open-source world for the whole ecosystem's benefit. Users can look forward to new single and double-yield farms, Vasil-compatible version of smart contracts with v2 features resulting in faster and cheaper transactions, continuous improvements of UX/UI, and features either requested by, beneficial to, or oriented on the community. Due to the ecological problems the whole world is facing, WingRiders plans donations via an eco fund aimed at rewilding our planet. What Can WingRiders Token Be Used For? WRT, The Wingriders Governance token, can be used for DAO governance and voting, it's farmable and can be used for yield boosting of Cardano tokens on the platform via the boosting vault. With full breakdowns on all token benefits here - https://www.wingriders.com/wrt
