Ociswap 價格 (OCI)
今天 Ociswap (OCI) 的實時價格爲 0.02903947 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.32M USD。OCI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Ociswap 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.43K USD
- Ociswap 當天價格變化爲 -6.96%
- 其循環供應量爲 45.56M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 OCI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 OCI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Ociswap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00217515611784359。
在過去30天內，Ociswap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0185843112。
在過去60天內，Ociswap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0178222138。
在過去90天內，Ociswap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00681693181193459。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00217515611784359
|-6.96%
|30天
|$ +0.0185843112
|+64.00%
|60天
|$ +0.0178222138
|+61.37%
|90天
|$ +0.00681693181193459
|+30.68%
Ociswap 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.32%
-6.96%
-24.20%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Ociswap is a decentralised exchange (DEX) being built on the Radix Network. Scheduled to release with the highly anticipated Babylon update, Ociswap features a user-friendly swap environment that provides a fast, smooth and inexpensive trading experience. With a potent combination of concentrated and protocol owned liquidity, Ociswap seeks to deliver a capital-efficient protocol that mitigates the occurrence of impermanent loss. Since its inception in November '21, Ociswap started running extensive community-building campaigns, introduced the intuitive Ociswap cDEX and emerged as a leading pioneer in the Radix Ecosystem. Vision Ociswap's vision is to empower anyone to easily and securely exchange their digital assets wherever they are, whenever they desire to, and at a minimal cost. Mission Ociswap aspires to become the Radix Ecosystem's flagship DEX by delivering a feature-rich and convenient platform that elevates the trading experience to the next level. The cultivation of a vibrant, enticing and intriguing community around the platform is regarded to be essential. Utility Token OCI-tokens constitute an essential asset on the Ociswap platform and will play a key role in the Ociverse. These tokens embody ownership over the decentralised exchange, which in turn allows holders to actively supervision the project and its direction via governance proposals by voting in the on-chain governance system. The fine details of this governance system will be published in due time. The utility of the OCI-tokens isn't limited to governance, as it will be weaved into the upcoming services and functionality that the Ociswap platform will offer. These unique features and holder-benefits are still under development and will be revealed in the months leading up to the Radix Babylon update.
|1 OCI 兌換 AUD
A$0.046463152
|1 OCI 兌換 GBP
￡0.0229411813
|1 OCI 兌換 EUR
€0.0278778912
|1 OCI 兌換 USD
$0.02903947
|1 OCI 兌換 MYR
RM0.130677615
|1 OCI 兌換 TRY
₺1.0184142129
|1 OCI 兌換 JPY
¥4.5542600801
|1 OCI 兌換 RUB
₽3.0038427768
|1 OCI 兌換 INR
₹2.4718396864
|1 OCI 兌換 IDR
Rp476.0568090768
|1 OCI 兌換 PHP
₱1.7150710982
|1 OCI 兌換 EGP
￡E.1.4783994177
|1 OCI 兌換 BRL
R$0.1817870822
|1 OCI 兌換 CAD
C$0.0415264421
|1 OCI 兌換 BDT
৳3.4705070597
|1 OCI 兌換 NGN
₦45.162183744
|1 OCI 兌換 UAH
₴1.2190769506
|1 OCI 兌換 VES
Bs1.4519735
|1 OCI 兌換 PKR
Rs8.0819748957
|1 OCI 兌換 KZT
₸15.2355579355
|1 OCI 兌換 THB
฿1.0033136885
|1 OCI 兌換 TWD
NT$0.9484290902
|1 OCI 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0258451283
|1 OCI 兌換 HKD
HK$0.2256366819
|1 OCI 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.2912658841