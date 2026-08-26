Which blockchain network does Trava Finance run on?

Trava Finance operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of TRAVA?

The token is priced at $, marking a price movement of -0.45% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Trava Finance belong to?

Trava Finance falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Fantom Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare TRAVA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Trava Finance?

Its market capitalization is $24142, placing the asset at rank #7183. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of TRAVA is currently circulating?

There are 4745402992.914395 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Trava Finance today?

Over the past day, TRAVA generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Trava Finance fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.