Galaxy USDT Quality Price Today

The live Galaxy USDT Quality (ETH:GUSDTQ) price today is $ 1.013, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current ETH:GUSDTQ to USD conversion rate is $ 1.013 per ETH:GUSDTQ.

Galaxy USDT Quality currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26,957,691, with a circulating supply of 26.62M ETH:GUSDTQ. During the last 24 hours, ETH:GUSDTQ traded between $ 1.004 (low) and $ 1.017 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.025, while the all-time low was $ 0.999349.

In short-term performance, ETH:GUSDTQ moved -0.15% in the last hour and +0.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Galaxy USDT Quality (ETH:GUSDTQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.96M$ 26.96M $ 26.96M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.96M$ 26.96M $ 26.96M Circulation Supply 26.62M 26.62M 26.62M Total Supply 26,622,771.7417157 26,622,771.7417157 26,622,771.7417157

The current Market Cap of Galaxy USDT Quality is $ 26.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of ETH:GUSDTQ is 26.62M, with a total supply of 26622771.7417157. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.96M.