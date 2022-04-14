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Top Yield-Bearing Stablecoin Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Yield-Bearing Stablecoin sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
sUSDS
sUSDS
SUSDS
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.65B
$ 383.39K
2
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.18B
$ 3.05M
3
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.33B
$ 25.57M
4
BFUSD
BFUSD
BFUSD
$ 0.999612
0.00%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 1.32B
$ 4.65M
5
syrupUSDC
syrupUSDC
SYRUPUSDC
$ 1.18
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.00B
$ 8.20M
6
syrupUSDT
syrupUSDT
SYRUPUSDT
$ 1.14
0.00%
+0.00%
0.00%
$ 418.32M
$ 103.17K
7
OnRe Tokenized Reinsurance
OnRe Tokenized Reinsurance
ONYC
$ 1.14
0.00%
+0.00%
0.00%
$ 277.30M
$ 4.88M
8
Re Protocol reUSD
Re Protocol reUSD
REUSD
$ 1.097
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 229.67M
$ 47.97M
9
Savings USDD
Savings USDD
SUSDD
$ 1.055
0.00%
0.00%
-0.57%
$ 221.25M
$ 122.56
10
Spark USDC
Spark USDC
SUSDC
$ 1.11
0.00%
--
+0.91%
$ 204.27M
$ 99.99
11
apyUSD
apyUSD
APYUSD
$ 1.36
0.00%
-0.00%
+2.26%
$ 184.53M
$ 1.58M
12
USDai
USDai
USDAI
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
+0.07%
$ 173.12M
$ 3.27M
13
Savings Dai
Savings Dai
SDAI
$ 1.18
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 166.52M
$ 1.20M
14
syrupUSDG
syrupUSDG
SYRUPUSDG
$ 1.007
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 135.05M
$ 3.65K
15
Avant Staked USD
Avant Staked USD
SAVUSD
$ 1.18
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 102.14M
$ 4.97K
16
Steakhouse USDC V2
Steakhouse USDC V2
STEAKUSDC
$ 1.031
+0.19%
-0.00%
+0.19%
$ 96.50M
--
17
Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2
Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2
GTUSDCP
$ 1.034
+0.19%
+0.00%
+0.29%
$ 81.60M
--
18
Midas mTBILL
Midas mTBILL
MTBILL
$ 1.07
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 70.91M
--
19
Staked Yuzu USD
Staked Yuzu USD
SYZUSD
$ 1.047
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 67.36M
$ 9.50K
20
Yuzu USD
Yuzu USD
YZUSD
$ 1.001
+0.38%
0.00%
+0.16%
$ 58.76M
$ 623.94K
21
Steakhouse USDT V2
Steakhouse USDT V2
STEAKUSDT
$ 1.026
+0.29%
+0.00%
+0.20%
$ 58.47M
--
22
Strata Senior USDe
Strata Senior USDe
SRUSDE
$ 1.029
0.00%
+0.00%
0.00%
$ 57.78M
$ 278.70
23
Savings xDAI
Savings xDAI
SDAI
$ 1.25
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 54.76M
$ 199.98K
24
InfiniFi USD
InfiniFi USD
IUSD
$ 0.999868
-0.01%
+0.00%
+0.10%
$ 48.38M
$ 9.05K
25
Tori Staked trUSD
Tori Staked trUSD
STRUSD
$ 1.014
0.00%
0.00%
-0.10%
$ 47.57M
$ 298.89K
26
USDu
USDu
USDU
$ 0.999635
0.00%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 46.61M
$ 23.75K
27
XUSD
XUSD
XUSD
$ 0.9995
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.16%
$ 44.54M
$ 54.08K
28
Steakhouse Confidential Prime USDC
Steakhouse Confidential Prime USDC
STEAKCUSDC
$ 1.018
+0.20%
-0.00%
+0.20%
$ 40.20M
--
29
Staked USN
Staked USN
SUSN
$ 1.22
0.00%
0.00%
+0.83%
$ 34.59M
$ 21.88K
30
Frax Staked frxUSD
Frax Staked frxUSD
SFRXUSD
$ 1.21
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 33.62M
$ 376.31K
31
Lido EarnUSD
Lido EarnUSD
EARNUSD
$ 1.027
+0.10%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 29.77M
--
32
Galaxy USDT Quality
Galaxy USDT Quality
ETH:GUSDTQ
$ 1.014
+0.20%
+0.00%
+0.20%
$ 26.99M
--
33
Savings crvUSD
Savings crvUSD
SCRVUSD
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 17.09M
$ 1.87M
34
sDOLA
sDOLA
SDOLA
$ 1.41
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 13.19M
$ 268.28K
35
GAIB sAID
GAIB sAID
SAID
$ 0.64483
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 11.71M
$ 3.87
36
YieldFi yToken
YieldFi yToken
YUSD
$ 0.998454
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 10.86M
--
37
Yield Optimizer USD
Yield Optimizer USD
YOUSD
$ 1.061
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 9.06M
--
38
Wrapped iTRY
Wrapped iTRY
WITRY
$ 0.02385636
0.00%
0.00%
+0.21%
$ 8.79M
--
39
Midas mRe7YIELD
Midas mRe7YIELD
MRE7YIELD
$ 1.074
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 8.18M
--
40
USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin
USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin
USP
$ 1.13
+0.89%
--
+0.89%
$ 7.25M
$ 34.58K
41
Strata Senior USDat
Strata Senior USDat
SRUSDAT
$ 1.024
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 5.80M
--
42
Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2
Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2
GTUSDTP
$ 1.023
+0.20%
+0.00%
+0.29%
$ 5.27M
--
43
Midas mBASIS
Midas mBASIS
MBASIS
$ 1.21
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 5.13M
--
44
Hyperbeat USDT
Hyperbeat USDT
HBUSDT
$ 1.13
+0.89%
0.00%
+0.89%
$ 3.99M
$ 11.46K
45
YieldFi vyUSD
YieldFi vyUSD
VYUSD
$ 0.923628
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 3.07M
--
46
Aster Staked USDF
Aster Staked USDF
ASUSDF
$ 1.062
0.00%
--
+0.09%
$ 2.95M
$ 102.54
47
evaUSDT
evaUSDT
EVAUSDT
$ 0.998076
0.00%
0.00%
-0.09%
$ 2.84M
$ 729.55
48
limUSD
limUSD
LIMUSD
$ 1.018
0.00%
+0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.65M
$ 375.84
49
International Stable Currency
International Stable Currency
ISC
$ 2.24
+0.45%
+0.01%
+1.82%
$ 2.50M
$ 3.01K
50
evaUSDC
evaUSDC
EVAUSDC
$ 0.998954
0.00%
0.00%
-0.30%
$ 2.34M
$ 0.48

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Yield-Bearing Stablecoin tokens and why are they popular?
Yield-Bearing Stablecoin tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 74 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $13.63B.
What is the best-performing Yield-Bearing Stablecoin token right now?
Among Yield-Bearing Stablecoin tokens tracked on MEXC, USDM has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.03% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Yield-Bearing Stablecoin tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 74 Yield-Bearing Stablecoin tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Yield-Bearing Stablecoin tokens include SUSDS, USDY, SUSDE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Yield-Bearing Stablecoin category?
The combined market capitalization of all Yield-Bearing Stablecoin tokens is approximately $13.63B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Yield-Bearing Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.