Unity USD Price Today

The live Unity USD (UUSD) price today is $ 0.99837, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current UUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.99837 per UUSD.

Unity USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 99,837,551, with a circulating supply of 100.00M UUSD. During the last 24 hours, UUSD traded between $ 0.996906 (low) and $ 1.007 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.26, while the all-time low was $ 0.840277.

In short-term performance, UUSD moved -0.27% in the last hour and -0.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.15M.

Unity USD (UUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 99.84M$ 99.84M $ 99.84M Volume (24H) $ 2.15M$ 2.15M $ 2.15M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 99.84M$ 99.84M $ 99.84M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Unity USD is $ 99.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.15M. The circulating supply of UUSD is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.84M.