Crown BRLV Price Today

The live Crown BRLV (BRLV) price today is $ 0.194286, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRLV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.194286 per BRLV.

Crown BRLV currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 72,953,865, with a circulating supply of 375.50M BRLV. During the last 24 hours, BRLV traded between $ 0.193594 (low) and $ 0.194529 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.204863, while the all-time low was $ 0.187398.

In short-term performance, BRLV moved -0.00% in the last hour and +1.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.69K.

Crown BRLV (BRLV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 72.95M$ 72.95M $ 72.95M Volume (24H) $ 2.69K$ 2.69K $ 2.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 72.95M$ 72.95M $ 72.95M Circulation Supply 375.50M 375.50M 375.50M Total Supply 375,498,210.1528299 375,498,210.1528299 375,498,210.1528299

The current Market Cap of Crown BRLV is $ 72.95M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.69K. The circulating supply of BRLV is 375.50M, with a total supply of 375498210.1528299. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 72.95M.