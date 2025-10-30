Sao Paulo FC Fan Token (SPFC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.03074095 $ 0.03074095 $ 0.03074095 24H Low $ 0.0318124 $ 0.0318124 $ 0.0318124 24H High 24H Low $ 0.03074095$ 0.03074095 $ 0.03074095 24H High $ 0.0318124$ 0.0318124 $ 0.0318124 All Time High $ 2.33$ 2.33 $ 2.33 Lowest Price $ 0.0148642$ 0.0148642 $ 0.0148642 Price Change (1H) -0.03% Price Change (1D) -0.57% Price Change (7D) -0.25% Price Change (7D) -0.25%

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token (SPFC) real-time price is $0.03101128. Over the past 24 hours, SPFC traded between a low of $ 0.03074095 and a high of $ 0.0318124, showing active market volatility. SPFC's all-time high price is $ 2.33, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0148642.

In terms of short-term performance, SPFC has changed by -0.03% over the past hour, -0.57% over 24 hours, and -0.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token (SPFC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 148.07K$ 148.07K $ 148.07K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 618.42K$ 618.42K $ 618.42K Circulation Supply 4.79M 4.79M 4.79M Total Supply 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sao Paulo FC Fan Token is $ 148.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPFC is 4.79M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 618.42K.