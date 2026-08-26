Scotland Fan Token Price Today

The live Scotland Fan Token (SFA) price today is $ 0.145395, with a 2.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current SFA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.145395 per SFA.

Scotland Fan Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 394,882, with a circulating supply of 2.72M SFA. During the last 24 hours, SFA traded between $ 0.143461 (low) and $ 0.15176 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.9, while the all-time low was $ 0.14297.

In short-term performance, SFA moved +0.67% in the last hour and -9.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.69K.

Scotland Fan Token (SFA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 394.88K$ 394.88K $ 394.88K Volume (24H) $ 75.69K$ 75.69K $ 75.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.88M$ 2.88M $ 2.88M Circulation Supply 2.72M 2.72M 2.72M Total Supply 19,816,458.0 19,816,458.0 19,816,458.0

The current Market Cap of Scotland Fan Token is $ 394.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.69K. The circulating supply of SFA is 2.72M, with a total supply of 19816458.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.88M.