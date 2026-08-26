Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Scotland Fan Token price today is 0.145395 USD.SFA market cap is 394,882 USD. Track real-time SFA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Scotland Fan Token price today is 0.145395 USD.SFA market cap is 394,882 USD. Track real-time SFA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About SFA

SFA Price Info

What is SFA

SFA Official Website

SFA Tokenomics

SFA Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Scotland Fan Token Logo

Scotland Fan Token Price (SFA)

Unlisted

1 SFA to USD Live Price:

$0.145398
$0.145398$0.145398
-0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Scotland Fan Token (SFA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:38:16 (UTC+8)

Scotland Fan Token Price Today

The live Scotland Fan Token (SFA) price today is $ 0.145395, with a 2.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current SFA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.145395 per SFA.

Scotland Fan Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 394,882, with a circulating supply of 2.72M SFA. During the last 24 hours, SFA traded between $ 0.143461 (low) and $ 0.15176 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.9, while the all-time low was $ 0.14297.

In short-term performance, SFA moved +0.67% in the last hour and -9.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.69K.

Scotland Fan Token (SFA) Market Information

$ 394.88K
$ 394.88K$ 394.88K

$ 75.69K
$ 75.69K$ 75.69K

$ 2.88M
$ 2.88M$ 2.88M

2.72M
2.72M 2.72M

19,816,458.0
19,816,458.0 19,816,458.0

The current Market Cap of Scotland Fan Token is $ 394.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.69K. The circulating supply of SFA is 2.72M, with a total supply of 19816458.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.88M.

Scotland Fan Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.143461
$ 0.143461$ 0.143461
24H Low
$ 0.15176
$ 0.15176$ 0.15176
24H High

$ 0.143461
$ 0.143461$ 0.143461

$ 0.15176
$ 0.15176$ 0.15176

$ 1.9
$ 1.9$ 1.9

$ 0.14297
$ 0.14297$ 0.14297

+0.67%

-2.62%

-9.13%

-9.13%

Price Prediction for Scotland Fan Token

Scotland Fan Token (SFA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SFA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Scotland Fan Token (SFA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Scotland Fan Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Scotland Fan Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SFA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Scotland Fan Token Price Prediction.

What is Scotland Fan Token (SFA)

The Scottish national football team boast a rich and historic legacy in the sport, having contested the first-ever official international football match against England in 1872. While they are yet to win a UEFA European Championship or FIFA® World Cup, they have proudly qualified for multiple major international tournaments throughout their history. The team, backed by their fiercely loyal traveling supporters known as the Tartan Army, are famous for wearing dark blue shirts and the spine-tingling passion they show whilst singing "Flower of Scotland" before every international match. They remain a proud and fiercely competitive presence in international football.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Scotland Fan Token (SFA) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemChiliz EcosystemFan Token

About Scotland Fan Token

What is the current price of Scotland Fan Token?

Scotland Fan Token is trading at $0.145395, experiencing a price movement of -2.62% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Scotland Fan Token is $1.9, while the ATL is $0.14297. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of SFA today?

The market capitalization sits at $394882, placing the asset at rank #3757 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Scotland Fan Token's market participation?

The asset has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with SFA.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 2715916.333333 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Scotland Fan Token fall under?

Scotland Fan Token is part of the Sports,Fan Token,Solana Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Chiliz Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact SFA's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables SFA to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Scotland Fan Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:38:16 (UTC+8)

Scotland Fan Token (SFA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Scotland Fan Token

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1649
$0.1649$0.1649

+449.66%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0919
$1.0919$1.0919

+991.90%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.012680
$0.012680$0.012680

+65.12%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7272
$0.7272$0.7272

-1.62%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.1148
$2.1148$2.1148

-18.66%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0919
$1.0919$1.0919

+991.90%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1649
$0.1649$0.1649

+449.66%

Bitlayer

Bitlayer

BTR

$0.06695
$0.06695$0.06695

+102.69%

Bubblemaps

Bubblemaps

BMT

$0.02295
$0.02295$0.02295

+41.66%

TAC

TAC

TAC

$0.003253
$0.003253$0.003253

+25.89%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage