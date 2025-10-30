What is Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF)

The Valencia CF Fan Token allows VCF fans to have a tokenized share of influence on club decisions, purchased through the consumer facing platform, Socios.com, fans can engage in a wide variety of club decisions for example, choosing a goal celebration song or deciding which MMA fighters should face off and in doing so, earn rewards and money can't buy experiences. Experiences like... having the opportunity to meet and greet with players of their favourite club, receiving VIP treatment at their favourite stadium & much much more. To obtain Fan Tokens, fans must purchase Chiliz (CHZ) Tokens via Socios.com which then can be used to buy VCF Fan Tokens. Fan Tokens are initially sold in a Fan Token Offering or FTO. FTOs are the initial sale of Fan Tokens which allows fans to buy the Fan Token at a fixed price. work in a similar way to flash sales and are designed to be a fair way for new partnerships to launch Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform at a discount. At pre-launch a proportion of the total Fan Token supply is made available to users before being listed on the worlds first tokenised sports and entertainment exchange, Chiliz.net. This enables dedicated fans to gain early access prior to Fan Token launches which will be made accessible to everyone. The growing list of partnerships launching their Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform include some of the biggest sport organisations in the world from the likes of major European soccer teams FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Manchester City, MMA giant UFC, NASCAR Roush Fenway Racing, NHL New Jersey Devils, Formula One Aston Martin and the Argentine Football Association.

Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) Resource Official Website

Valencia CF Fan Token Price Prediction (USD)

VCF to Local Currencies

Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) How much is Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) worth today? The live VCF price in USD is 0.11008 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current VCF to USD price? $ 0.11008 . Check out The current price of VCF to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Valencia CF Fan Token? The market cap for VCF is $ 726.44K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of VCF? The circulating supply of VCF is 6.60M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VCF? VCF achieved an ATH price of 4.95 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VCF? VCF saw an ATL price of 0.099395 USD . What is the trading volume of VCF? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VCF is -- USD . Will VCF go higher this year? VCF might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VCF price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) Important Industry Updates