Aston Villa Fan Token Price (AVL)
The live price of Aston Villa Fan Token (AVL) today is 0.579221 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 960.50K USD. AVL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aston Villa Fan Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 32.07K USD
- Aston Villa Fan Token price change within the day is -0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.66M USD
During today, the price change of Aston Villa Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0004511765174363.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aston Villa Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0751728073.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aston Villa Fan Token to USD was $ -0.1217828949.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aston Villa Fan Token to USD was $ -0.1364281652215808.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0004511765174363
|-0.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0751728073
|-12.97%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1217828949
|-21.02%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1364281652215808
|-19.06%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aston Villa Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.60%
-0.07%
-10.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The official Fan Token of Aston Villa.
|1 AVL to AUD
A$0.9267536
|1 AVL to GBP
￡0.45758459
|1 AVL to EUR
€0.55605216
|1 AVL to USD
$0.579221
|1 AVL to MYR
RM2.60070229
|1 AVL to TRY
₺20.3885792
|1 AVL to JPY
¥90.9956191
|1 AVL to RUB
₽58.62874962
|1 AVL to INR
₹49.30329152
|1 AVL to IDR
Rp9,342.27288563
|1 AVL to PHP
₱33.91338955
|1 AVL to EGP
￡E.29.58081647
|1 AVL to BRL
R$3.58537799
|1 AVL to CAD
C$0.82828603
|1 AVL to BDT
৳69.29800044
|1 AVL to NGN
₦896.62252358
|1 AVL to UAH
₴24.37361968
|1 AVL to VES
Bs29.540271
|1 AVL to PKR
Rs161.56790574
|1 AVL to KZT
₸302.46341399
|1 AVL to THB
฿19.8672803
|1 AVL to TWD
NT$18.9405267
|1 AVL to CHF
Fr0.51550669
|1 AVL to HKD
HK$4.49475496
|1 AVL to MAD
.د.م5.83275547