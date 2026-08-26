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The live TeamPL Token price today is 0.00239787 USD.TMPL market cap is 334,922 USD. Track real-time TMPL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live TeamPL Token price today is 0.00239787 USD.TMPL market cap is 334,922 USD. Track real-time TMPL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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TeamPL Token Price (TMPL)

Unlisted

1 TMPL to USD Live Price:

$0.00239787
$0.00239787$0.00239787
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
TeamPL Token (TMPL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:18:50 (UTC+8)

TeamPL Token Price Today

The live TeamPL Token (TMPL) price today is $ 0.00239787, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current TMPL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00239787 per TMPL.

TeamPL Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 334,922, with a circulating supply of 139.67M TMPL. During the last 24 hours, TMPL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.153882, while the all-time low was $ 0.00239643.

In short-term performance, TMPL moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.48.

TeamPL Token (TMPL) Market Information

$ 334.92K
$ 334.92K$ 334.92K

$ 1.48
$ 1.48$ 1.48

$ 2.40M
$ 2.40M$ 2.40M

139.67M
139.67M 139.67M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of TeamPL Token is $ 334.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.48. The circulating supply of TMPL is 139.67M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.40M.

TeamPL Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.153882
$ 0.153882$ 0.153882

$ 0.00239643
$ 0.00239643$ 0.00239643

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for TeamPL Token

TeamPL Token (TMPL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TMPL in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
TeamPL Token (TMPL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of TeamPL Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price TeamPL Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TMPL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking TeamPL Token Price Prediction.

What is TeamPL Token (TMPL)

The Team PL (TMPL) Project is a pioneering initiative that bridges the world of professional sports with blockchain technology, established through a strategic partnership between zondacrypto and the Polish Olympic Committee (PKOl). It introduces the world’s first official token dedicated to a National Olympic Committee, designed to revolutionize how Olympic sports are financed and how fans engage with their national heroes.

The primary mission of the project is to provide a transparent, decentralized funding stream for Polish athletes, supporting them through scholarships, training programs, and vital career stages such as maternity leave. For the community, TMPL offers more than just a digital asset; it is a gateway to the ZND Ecosystem, where holders can participate in the TMPL Earn program, access exclusive auctions for sports memorabilia, and exercise governance rights by voting on key initiatives. By integrating real-world sports utility with the efficiency of blockchain, Team PL empowers fans to directly contribute to the success of future Olympic champions while benefiting from a robust loyalty and rewards structure.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

TeamPL Token (TMPL) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemFan TokenGovernance

About TeamPL Token

What is TeamPL Token trading right now?

Current price: $0.00239787, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

Is TMPL attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Sports,Fan Token,Ethereum Ecosystem,Governance peers.

How liquid is the TeamPL Token market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about TMPL?

With 139674599.99999988 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does TeamPL Token compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of $0.153882 and ATL of $0.00239643 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is TeamPL Token being traded today?

It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate TeamPL Token's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TeamPL Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:18:50 (UTC+8)

TeamPL Token (TMPL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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