Croatian Football Federation Token (VATRENI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 1.56, 24H High $ 1.61, All Time High $ 1.85, Lowest Price $ 0.050045, Price Change (1H) +0.18%, Price Change (1D) +1.04%, Price Change (7D) +38.63%

Croatian Football Federation Token (VATRENI) real-time price is $1.6. Over the past 24 hours, VATRENI traded between a low of $1.56 and a high of $1.61, showing active market volatility. VATRENI's all-time high price is $1.85, while its all-time low price is $0.050045.

In terms of short-term performance, VATRENI has changed by +0.18% over the past hour, +1.04% over 24 hours, and +38.63% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Croatian Football Federation Token (VATRENI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.24M, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.22M, Circulation Supply 3.89M, Total Supply 21,359,921.793765157

The current Market Cap of Croatian Football Federation Token is $ 6.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VATRENI is 3.89M, with a total supply of 21359921.793765157. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.22M.