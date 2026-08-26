South Africa Fan Token Price Today

The live South Africa Fan Token (SAFA) price today is $ 0.092432, with a 1.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAFA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.092432 per SAFA.

South Africa Fan Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 360,813, with a circulating supply of 3.90M SAFA. During the last 24 hours, SAFA traded between $ 0.091455 (low) and $ 0.096047 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.24, while the all-time low was $ 0.087467.

In short-term performance, SAFA moved +0.68% in the last hour and -5.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 73.28K.

South Africa Fan Token (SAFA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 360.81K$ 360.81K $ 360.81K Volume (24H) $ 73.28K$ 73.28K $ 73.28K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.83M$ 1.83M $ 1.83M Circulation Supply 3.90M 3.90M 3.90M Total Supply 19,830,000.0 19,830,000.0 19,830,000.0

The current Market Cap of South Africa Fan Token is $ 360.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 73.28K. The circulating supply of SAFA is 3.90M, with a total supply of 19830000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.83M.