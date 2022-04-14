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Top AI Agent Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the AI Agent Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.06753
+1.03%
-2.62%
+10.67%
$ 1.57B
$ 914.51K
2
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL
$ 0.7553
+1.53%
-9.05%
+22.75%
$ 493.06M
$ 893.13K
3
FET
FET
FET
$ 0.1644
+0.74%
-7.61%
+24.66%
$ 370.00M
$ 5.93M
4
AWE Network
AWE Network
AWE
$ 0.06135
+0.85%
-2.85%
-1.83%
$ 119.91M
$ 910.53K
5
Sentient
Sentient
SENT
$ 0.01232
+0.49%
-1.83%
+0.90%
$ 89.46M
$ 4.83M
6
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0.02942
+0.41%
-1.93%
+2.11%
$ 49.14M
$ 1.89M
7
Gravity
Gravity
G
$ 0.003875
-0.10%
-1.95%
-5.57%
$ 42.07M
$ 15.30M
8
Rei
Rei
REI
$ 0.02167014
-1.09%
-0.06%
+4.55%
$ 21.78M
$ 143.85K
9
IQ
IQ
IQ
$ 0.0006859
+0.13%
-2.10%
+11.18%
$ 18.02M
$ 89.77M
10
MAGIC
MAGIC
MAGIC
$ 0.04483
+0.23%
-1.57%
+6.99%
$ 14.97M
$ 1.51M
11
Griffain.com
Griffain.com
GRIFFAIN
$ 0.011794
+0.08%
-2.57%
-6.70%
$ 11.78M
$ 5.45M
12
MyShell Token
MyShell Token
SHELL
$ 0.02219
+0.68%
-3.14%
+6.16%
$ 8.73M
$ 3.15M
13
Paal AI
Paal AI
PAAL
$ 0.006005
+0.30%
-2.23%
+12.08%
$ 6.01M
$ 10.80M
14
Autonolas
Autonolas
OLAS
$ 0.02483
+0.61%
+1.10%
+17.80%
$ 5.53M
$ 2.63M
15
NetX
NetX
NETX
$ 0.2011
+0.30%
+1.25%
-6.43%
$ 4.68M
$ 343.31K
16
Waveform by Virtuals
Waveform by Virtuals
WAVE
$ 0.00346718
+2.07%
+0.01%
+75.28%
$ 3.47M
$ 57.69K
17
World3
World3
WAI
$ 0.00824059
-0.02%
-0.02%
-0.92%
$ 2.79M
$ 104.53K
18
CreatorBid
CreatorBid
BID
$ 0.006382
0.00%
-3.10%
+5.57%
$ 2.46M
$ 8.30M
19
Spectral
Spectral
SPEC
$ 0.03895929
-0.33%
-0.01%
-2.42%
$ 2.07M
$ 10.25K
20
Amiko
Amiko
AMIKO
$ 0.00248905
+0.72%
-0.04%
+6.87%
$ 2.05M
$ 2.08K
21
Vertical AI
Vertical AI
VERTAI
$ 0.01571515
+0.26%
-0.12%
+9.56%
$ 1.29M
$ 6.07K
22
HyperGPT
HyperGPT
HGPT
$ 0.001303
+1.60%
-4.33%
+5.77%
$ 1.22M
$ 90.36M
23
Cod3x
Cod3x
CDX
$ 0.0201452
+0.26%
-0.09%
-18.80%
$ 986.32K
$ 1.07K
24
Empyreal
Empyreal
EMP
$ 3.24
-30.77%
-0.20%
-16.06%
$ 970.85K
$ 1.82K
25
ARC
ARC
ARC
$ 0.000841
0.00%
+5.13%
+31.61%
$ 866.23K
$ 2.03M
26
Balance
Balance
EPT
$ 0.00034418
+0.32%
+0.02%
+5.80%
$ 797.33K
$ 282.52K
27
Warden
Warden
WARD
$ 0.002721
+0.22%
-8.37%
-11.22%
$ 679.62K
$ 32.54M
28
EternalAI
EternalAI
EAI
$ 0.00188406
+0.40%
-0.01%
+8.74%
$ 600.01K
$ 226.66
29
BORT
BORT
BORT
$ 0.00061448
-0.47%
-0.33%
+68.10%
$ 598.53K
$ 161.05K
30
Maiga
Maiga
MAIGA
$ 0.00195258
-0.04%
-0.06%
+14.07%
$ 546.78K
$ 171.32K
31
StrikeBit AI
StrikeBit AI
STRIKE
$ 0.00232476
-0.02%
-0.13%
-13.45%
$ 487.97K
$ 50.73K
32
SwarmNode.ai
SwarmNode.ai
SNAI
$ 0.0004319
+0.98%
+3.48%
-7.04%
$ 434.30K
$ 126.56M
33
HAiO
HAiO
HAIO
$ 0.00088151
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 412.53K
$ 4.39
34
Xeleb Protocol
Xeleb Protocol
XCX
$ 0.0038126
+0.62%
+1.23%
+4.62%
$ 407.64K
$ 14.88M
35
Instaclaw
Instaclaw
INSTACLAW
$ 0.00074096
+1.13%
-0.21%
+19.09%
$ 327.54K
$ 8.13K
36
Solaris AI
Solaris AI
SOLARIS
$ 0.00031962
+0.18%
-0.01%
+11.04%
$ 319.60K
$ 510.61
37
Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals
Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals
SHEKEL
$ 0.00031427
+0.99%
-0.04%
+56.43%
$ 314.27K
$ 1.69K
38
Simmi Token
Simmi Token
SIMMI
$ 3.15E-6
+0.64%
-0.23%
+8.25%
$ 314.11K
--
39
CLAWNCH
CLAWNCH
CLAWNCH
$ 2.78E-6
-7.02%
-11.25%
+14.88%
$ 277.67K
--
40
ORBOFI
ORBOFI
OBI
$ 0.0001801
0.00%
+1.83%
+11.63%
$ 262.99K
$ 24.64M
41
Dasha
Dasha
VVAIFU
$ 0.00024201
+0.34%
-0.05%
+15.64%
$ 240.05K
$ 2.96K
42
ArchAI
ArchAI
ARCHAI
$ 0.00054139
-0.01%
0.00%
-6.99%
$ 237.95K
$ 20.08
43
0xMonk by Virtuals
0xMonk by Virtuals
MONK
$ 0.0002258
+1.62%
-0.06%
+20.82%
$ 225.80K
$ 47.31
44
Primis Protocol
Primis Protocol
PRIMIS
$ 0.00020529
+0.17%
-0.03%
+12.12%
$ 205.29K
$ 1.12K
45
Hermes OS
Hermes OS
HERMESOS
$ 1.59E-6
0.00%
-19.94%
+68.69%
$ 163.45K
--
46
minidev
minidev
MINI
$ 2.21E-6
0.00%
-0.87%
+39.87%
$ 158.44K
--
47
Node Sphere AI
Node Sphere AI
NSAI
$ 0.00010907
0.00%
--
+32.38%
$ 109.05K
$ 8.73
48
STYLE Token
STYLE Token
STYLE
$ 0.00013071
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 106.72K
$ 7.14
49
SuiAI
SuiAI
SUAI
$ 0.00010642
+0.07%
-0.09%
-28.59%
$ 106.41K
$ 327.18
50
Sentio AI
Sentio AI
SEN
$ 0.00064794
+0.25%
-0.17%
-4.76%
$ 64.82K
$ 235.80

Frequently Asked Questions

What are AI Agent Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
AI Agent Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 86 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.85B.
What is the best-performing AI Agent Launchpad token right now?
Among AI Agent Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, AIPUMP has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 20.79% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many AI Agent Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 86 AI Agent Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular AI Agent Launchpad tokens include SKY, VIRTUAL, FET. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the AI Agent Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalization of all AI Agent Launchpad tokens is approximately $2.85B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the AI Agent Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.