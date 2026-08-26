World3 Price Today

The live World3 (WAI) price today is $ 0.00811262, with a 2.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00811262 per WAI.

World3 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,750,675, with a circulating supply of 339.06M WAI. During the last 24 hours, WAI traded between $ 0.0076115 (low) and $ 0.00839356 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.069136, while the all-time low was $ 0.0076115.

In short-term performance, WAI moved +0.61% in the last hour and -4.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 106.98K.

World3 (WAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.75M$ 2.75M $ 2.75M Volume (24H) $ 106.98K$ 106.98K $ 106.98K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.11M$ 8.11M $ 8.11M Circulation Supply 339.06M 339.06M 339.06M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of World3 is $ 2.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 106.98K. The circulating supply of WAI is 339.06M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.11M.