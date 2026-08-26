Spectral Price Today

The live Spectral (SPEC) price today is $ 0.03919802, with a 0.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPEC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03919802 per SPEC.

Spectral currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,083,573, with a circulating supply of 53.16M SPEC. During the last 24 hours, SPEC traded between $ 0.03781561 (low) and $ 0.03981464 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 18.48, while the all-time low was $ 0.03121382.

In short-term performance, SPEC moved +0.19% in the last hour and +9.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.35K.

Spectral (SPEC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.08M$ 2.08M $ 2.08M Volume (24H) $ 9.35K$ 9.35K $ 9.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.92M$ 3.92M $ 3.92M Circulation Supply 53.16M 53.16M 53.16M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Spectral is $ 2.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.35K. The circulating supply of SPEC is 53.16M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.92M.