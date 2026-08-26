What is the real-time price of Balance today?

The live price of Balance stands at $, moving 2.09% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for EPT?

EPT has traded between $ and $, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Balance showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is EPT currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests EPT is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Balance?

With a market cap of $800603, Balance is ranked #3062, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has EPT seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Balance compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $0.01708052, while the ATL is $, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence EPT's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (2316583333.0 tokens), category performance within Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Animoca Brands Portfolio,DWF Labs Portfolio,AI Agents,Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Portfolio,AI Agent Launchpad, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.