MATES Price (MATES)
The live price of MATES (MATES) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 444.71K USD. MATES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MATES Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MATES price change within the day is -5.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.25B USD
Get real-time price updates of the MATES to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MATES price information.
During today, the price change of MATES to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MATES to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MATES to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MATES to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-49.41%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-74.58%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MATES: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.40%
-5.12%
+0.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The ecosystem token of Moemate. $MATES is the key to unlock the world of intelligent and fun AI Agents. Moemate is the ecosystem for building, incubating, hosting, operating and trading AI agents. More than 6m users have used our products, >30 mins average daily engagement time, and 500,000+ Agents already built by the community. These agents can be built by anyone. Moemate makes it easy yet customizable for anyone to build and host AI agents with on-chain and off-chain skills, and multi-agent simulations for different use cases, especially related to Crypto, Attention & Entertainment.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
