What is today's price of CLAWNCH (CLAWNCH)?

The live price is $, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -12.58%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of CLAWNCH are in circulation?

The circulating supply of CLAWNCH is 100000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own CLAWNCH?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of CLAWNCH across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of CLAWNCH today?

The market capitalization stands at $276359, positioning CLAWNCH at rank #4142 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is CLAWNCH being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded $-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of CLAWNCH?

The recent price movement of -12.58% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agent Launchpad,Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.