BORT Price Today

The live BORT (BORT) price today is $ 0, with a 34.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current BORT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BORT.

BORT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 599,216, with a circulating supply of 974.00M BORT. During the last 24 hours, BORT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00394343, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BORT moved -0.30% in the last hour and +59.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 163.62K.

BORT (BORT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 599.22K$ 599.22K $ 599.22K Volume (24H) $ 163.62K$ 163.62K $ 163.62K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 615.21K$ 615.21K $ 615.21K Circulation Supply 974.00M 974.00M 974.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BORT is $ 599.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 163.62K. The circulating supply of BORT is 974.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 615.21K.