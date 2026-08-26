Maiga Price Today

The live Maiga (MAIGA) price today is $ 0.0019882, with a 1.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAIGA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0019882 per MAIGA.

Maiga currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 556,604, with a circulating supply of 280.00M MAIGA. During the last 24 hours, MAIGA traded between $ 0.00182716 (low) and $ 0.00303268 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.159492, while the all-time low was $ 0.00162971.

In short-term performance, MAIGA moved +4.00% in the last hour and +6.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 169.30K.

Maiga (MAIGA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 556.60K$ 556.60K $ 556.60K Volume (24H) $ 169.30K$ 169.30K $ 169.30K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.99M$ 1.99M $ 1.99M Circulation Supply 280.00M 280.00M 280.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Maiga is $ 556.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 169.30K. The circulating supply of MAIGA is 280.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.99M.