EternalAI Price Today

The live EternalAI (EAI) price today is $ 0.00189126, with a 1.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current EAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00189126 per EAI.

EternalAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 602,563, with a circulating supply of 318.47M EAI. During the last 24 hours, EAI traded between $ 0.00185912 (low) and $ 0.00194098 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.289074, while the all-time low was $ 0.0012552.

In short-term performance, EAI moved -0.17% in the last hour and +28.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 227.51.

EternalAI (EAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 602.56K$ 602.56K $ 602.56K Volume (24H) $ 227.51$ 227.51 $ 227.51 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.89M$ 1.89M $ 1.89M Circulation Supply 318.47M 318.47M 318.47M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of EternalAI is $ 602.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 227.51. The circulating supply of EAI is 318.47M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.89M.