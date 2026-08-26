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The live StrikeBit AI price today is 0.00241396 USD.STRIKE market cap is 506,691 USD. Track real-time STRIKE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live StrikeBit AI price today is 0.00241396 USD.STRIKE market cap is 506,691 USD. Track real-time STRIKE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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StrikeBit AI Logo

StrikeBit AI Price (STRIKE)

Unlisted

1 STRIKE to USD Live Price:

$0.00243572
$0.00243572$0.00243572
-0.05%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:09:57 (UTC+8)

StrikeBit AI Price Today

The live StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) price today is $ 0.00241396, with a 7.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current STRIKE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00241396 per STRIKE.

StrikeBit AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 506,691, with a circulating supply of 209.90M STRIKE. During the last 24 hours, STRIKE traded between $ 0.00215116 (low) and $ 0.00263666 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.1439, while the all-time low was $ 0.00207266.

In short-term performance, STRIKE moved +0.82% in the last hour and -10.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 51.90K.

StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) Market Information

$ 506.69K
$ 506.69K$ 506.69K

$ 51.90K
$ 51.90K$ 51.90K

$ 4.83M
$ 4.83M$ 4.83M

209.90M
209.90M 209.90M

2,000,000,000.0
2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of StrikeBit AI is $ 506.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 51.90K. The circulating supply of STRIKE is 209.90M, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.83M.

StrikeBit AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00215116
$ 0.00215116$ 0.00215116
24H Low
$ 0.00263666
$ 0.00263666$ 0.00263666
24H High

$ 0.00215116
$ 0.00215116$ 0.00215116

$ 0.00263666
$ 0.00263666$ 0.00263666

$ 0.1439
$ 0.1439$ 0.1439

$ 0.00207266
$ 0.00207266$ 0.00207266

+0.82%

-7.93%

-10.62%

-10.62%

Price Prediction for StrikeBit AI

StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STRIKE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of StrikeBit AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price StrikeBit AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for STRIKE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking StrikeBit AI Price Prediction.

What is StrikeBit AI (STRIKE)

StrikeBit is building the Modular Agent Protocol (MAP) — a scalable framework for creating, customizing, and monetizing AI Agents. Unlike most platforms that offer generic chatbots or automation, StrikeBit enables developers to build modular, upgradeable agents that can be co-owned.   What sets StrikeBit apart is its role as both a competitor and enabler in the agent space. While platforms like Virtuals focus on launching LLM-based agents, StrikeBit provides the toolkit to make those agents smarter, interoperable, and co-ownable. Our flagship services allow users to build subagents, creating layered, task-specific agent systems — a key feature of our modular design. This positions StrikeBit as the foundation for scalable, intelligent agent ecosystems.

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About StrikeBit AI

What is the live price of StrikeBit AI?

The current valuation sits at $0.00241396, showing a price movement of -7.93% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect STRIKE?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is StrikeBit AI's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of $506691, StrikeBit AI stands at rank #3474, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

STRIKE recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is STRIKE today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between $0.00215116 and $0.00263666, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence StrikeBit AI?

Factors include circulating supply (209900000.0 tokens), adoption trends within Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,AI Agent Launchpad,Binance Alpha Spotlight, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StrikeBit AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:09:57 (UTC+8)

StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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