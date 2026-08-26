StrikeBit AI Price Today

The live StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) price today is $ 0.00241396, with a 7.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current STRIKE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00241396 per STRIKE.

StrikeBit AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 506,691, with a circulating supply of 209.90M STRIKE. During the last 24 hours, STRIKE traded between $ 0.00215116 (low) and $ 0.00263666 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.1439, while the all-time low was $ 0.00207266.

In short-term performance, STRIKE moved +0.82% in the last hour and -10.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 51.90K.

StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 506.69K$ 506.69K $ 506.69K Volume (24H) $ 51.90K$ 51.90K $ 51.90K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.83M$ 4.83M $ 4.83M Circulation Supply 209.90M 209.90M 209.90M Total Supply 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of StrikeBit AI is $ 506.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 51.90K. The circulating supply of STRIKE is 209.90M, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.83M.