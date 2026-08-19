Seamless Protocol Price Today

The live Seamless Protocol (SEAM) price today is $ 0.00992428, with a 52.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00992428 per SEAM.

Seamless Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 403,767, with a circulating supply of 40.69M SEAM. During the last 24 hours, SEAM traded between $ 0.0064885 (low) and $ 0.00985739 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.35, while the all-time low was $ 0.00389082.

In short-term performance, SEAM moved +0.77% in the last hour and -36.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.82K.

Seamless Protocol (SEAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 403.77K$ 403.77K $ 403.77K Volume (24H) $ 4.82K$ 4.82K $ 4.82K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 992.40K$ 992.40K $ 992.40K Circulation Supply 40.69M 40.69M 40.69M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Seamless Protocol is $ 403.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.82K. The circulating supply of SEAM is 40.69M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 992.40K.