SwissBorg 價格 (BORG)
今天 SwissBorg (BORG) 的實時價格爲 0.361335 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 355.39M USD。BORG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
SwissBorg 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.82M USD
- SwissBorg 當天價格變化爲 -0.94%
- 其循環供應量爲 983.73M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BORG兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BORG 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，SwissBorg 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0034580117253803。
在過去30天內，SwissBorg 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.2314812822。
在過去60天內，SwissBorg 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.4232673492。
在過去90天內，SwissBorg 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.2073797837991815。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0034580117253803
|-0.94%
|30天
|$ +0.2314812822
|+64.06%
|60天
|$ +0.4232673492
|+117.14%
|90天
|$ +0.2073797837991815
|+134.70%
SwissBorg 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.67%
-0.94%
-0.08%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is SwissBorg? SwissBorg’s flagship product is an all-encompassing crypto management app for retail users. It enables them to on & off ramp, exchange crypto and fiat, earn yield, buy bundles of crypto and access its launchpad investment opportunities. SwissBorg started in the ICO era of 2017 and has over 1 million registered users as of 2024. The app’s products range from on/off ramp, CEX & DEX aggregator (MEX), staking and other passive income opportunities (Earn), cryptocurrency bundles (Thematics), and a launchpad & one-time opportunities (Alpha Early Deals) and more. SwissBorg users are also entitled to airdrops if they happen as it’s one the few centralised entities redistributing them directly to their users. What is BORG? BORG is essential to the SwissBorg experience as it unlocks additional utilities in the app. The more BORG users hold in the app, the more benefits they can unlock either through Premium Tiers or ad-hoc campaigns. Benefits include lower exchange fees, higher allocation in launchpads, higher yield on Earn strategies and increased voting power in referendums proposed by SwissBorg. When was SwissBorg Founded? The project was launched in Switzerland in 2017 and the ICO lasted from Dec 7th, 2017 to January 10th, 2018 where $50 million was raised to kickstart the project. In Q1 2023 SwissBorg performed a Series A, where 16,660 big and small individual investors raised a total of over 21 million Swiss Francs (CHF).
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BORG 兌換 AUD
A$0.57452265
|1 BORG 兌換 GBP
￡0.28545465
|1 BORG 兌換 EUR
€0.3468816
|1 BORG 兌換 USD
$0.361335
|1 BORG 兌換 MYR
RM1.6260075
|1 BORG 兌換 TRY
₺12.67201845
|1 BORG 兌換 JPY
¥56.7223683
|1 BORG 兌換 RUB
₽37.4704395
|1 BORG 兌換 INR
₹30.7496085
|1 BORG 兌換 IDR
Rp5,923.5236424
|1 BORG 兌換 PHP
₱21.3404451
|1 BORG 兌換 EGP
￡E.18.39556485
|1 BORG 兌換 BRL
R$2.2330503
|1 BORG 兌換 CAD
C$0.51670905
|1 BORG 兌換 BDT
৳43.18314585
|1 BORG 兌換 NGN
₦561.07737465
|1 BORG 兌換 UAH
₴15.1688433
|1 BORG 兌換 VES
Bs18.06675
|1 BORG 兌換 PKR
Rs100.56314385
|1 BORG 兌換 KZT
₸189.57440775
|1 BORG 兌換 THB
฿12.4805109
|1 BORG 兌換 TWD
NT$11.79036105
|1 BORG 兌換 CHF
Fr0.32158815
|1 BORG 兌換 HKD
HK$2.80757295
|1 BORG 兌換 MAD
.د.م3.62419005