Scallop 價格 (SCLP)
今天 Scallop (SCLP) 的實時價格爲 0.158607 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 12.09M USD。SCLP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Scallop 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 5.54K USD
- Scallop 當天價格變化爲 +0.42%
- 其循環供應量爲 76.23M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SCLP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SCLP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Scallop 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00065656。
在過去30天內，Scallop 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0374567718。
在過去60天內，Scallop 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0104467610。
在過去90天內，Scallop 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.07109347384054473。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00065656
|+0.42%
|30天
|$ +0.0374567718
|+23.62%
|60天
|$ +0.0104467610
|+6.59%
|90天
|$ -0.07109347384054473
|-30.95%
Scallop 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.04%
+0.42%
-3.65%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Scallop is an innovative fintech decentralized ecosystem built to offer users a faster and more efficient way to securely manage crypto and fiat currencies in a single place. Scallop is a robust platform that combines decentralized financial services with banking features such as bank accounts, cards, remittance and much more - to promote the general usage of crypto in daily life. Scallop’s mission is to bring digital assets into mainstream use and accelerate the transition to a more equitable and decentralised ecosystem. The Scallop token, SCLP, will be an ERC-20 and BEP token and will be an integral within the Scallop ecosystem. It has several native use cases such as receiving trading bonus payments, staking, payment of transaction fees, etc. Scallop offers traditional banking services with a strong cryptocurrency and DeFi integration for both individuals and institutions. It’s the only banking service to directly connect banking accounts to hardware or digital wallets and as such facilitate seamless crypto to fiat (and vice versa transactions. Included in Scallop suite of ten ‘X’ products is: - Scallop Pay - Payment Gateway for businesses to set up on/off ramp from crypto to fiat and vice versa, to receive payments from customers Scallop Cards - Pay for any goods or services online or in-store using digital assets Scallop Chain - World’s first regulated blockchain that will overlay the entire Scallop banking ecosystem. It can power cross-chain financial applications and allows institutional partners to design and deploy secure custody services, interest-bearing savings accounts, debit cards, and a fiat on-ramp to cryptocurrencies.
|1 SCLP 兌換 AUD
A$0.25218513
|1 SCLP 兌換 GBP
￡0.12529953
|1 SCLP 兌換 EUR
€0.15226272
|1 SCLP 兌換 USD
$0.158607
|1 SCLP 兌換 MYR
RM0.7137315
|1 SCLP 兌換 TRY
₺5.56234749
|1 SCLP 兌換 JPY
¥24.85530297
|1 SCLP 兌換 RUB
₽16.43961555
|1 SCLP 兌換 INR
₹13.49586963
|1 SCLP 兌換 IDR
Rp2,600.11433808
|1 SCLP 兌換 PHP
₱9.37050156
|1 SCLP 兌換 EGP
￡E.8.07626844
|1 SCLP 兌換 BRL
R$0.98970768
|1 SCLP 兌換 CAD
C$0.22680801
|1 SCLP 兌換 BDT
৳18.95512257
|1 SCLP 兌換 NGN
₦246.28336353
|1 SCLP 兌換 UAH
₴6.65832186
|1 SCLP 兌換 VES
Bs7.93035
|1 SCLP 兌換 PKR
Rs44.14191417
|1 SCLP 兌換 KZT
₸83.21316255
|1 SCLP 兌換 THB
฿5.47669971
|1 SCLP 兌換 TWD
NT$5.17376034
|1 SCLP 兌換 CHF
Fr0.14116023
|1 SCLP 兌換 HKD
HK$1.23237639
|1 SCLP 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.59082821