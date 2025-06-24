Peace Guy 價格 (PEACEGUY)
今天 Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 764.24K USD。PEACEGUY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Peace Guy 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Peace Guy 當天價格變化爲 +3.87%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.80M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PEACEGUY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PEACEGUY 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Peace Guy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Peace Guy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Peace Guy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Peace Guy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.87%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Peace Guy 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+11.38%
+3.87%
+104.89%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Peace Guy: A Meme for Peace in a Time of War In a world overwhelmed by conflict, destruction, and polarization, a quiet yet powerful figure has emerged from the noise—not with weapons or political rhetoric, but with a smile and an open hand. “Peace Guy” is not just a meme—it’s a movement. Created during a time of global unrest, the Peace Guy project is a digital symbol of calm resistance and collective hope, spreading positivity where fear and hatred often dominate. The character of Peace Guy is simple by design but rich in purpose. He embodies stillness in chaos, humor in despair, and most importantly, peace in times of war. Always depicted with a relaxed posture, a calm smirk, and often holding a white dove—the universal symbol of peace—Peace Guy speaks to people across cultures, ideologies, and age groups. His mission is not to take sides or spark debate. His mission is to remind us that peace is a choice—and a necessary one. Peace Guy was born from a deep frustration with how war narratives dominate media and public discourse. People are bombarded with fear-driven content and divisive opinions. This meme was created as a counterbalance—a peaceful protest against digital negativity. Instead of contributing to outrage cycles, Peace Guy offers a digital breath of fresh air. A moment of peace on your feed. A reason to smile. A reminder that humanity still exists amid conflict. But Peace Guy isn’t just about aesthetics. His presence has inspired a growing online community committed to spreading kindness, empathy, and solidarity. This community shares Peace Guy memes, updates, and messages, turning reposts and retweets into acts of digital resistance. The simplicity of the meme allows it to spread organically, with no agenda other than to offer a gentle nudge toward compassion. The project has also evolved beyond visuals. With the launch of an official Peace Guy website and meme generator, followers can now create their own versions and participate actively in spreading the message. The initiative encourages creativity, giving people the tools to become peace-makers themselves in the digital realm. In a time when people feel powerless in the face of global conflict, Peace Guy offers a form of soft power—an emotional, human response that doesn't require resources, politics, or permission. He’s the chill reminder that even in dark times, we can choose to be kind, to stay calm, and to believe in a better future. Peace Guy doesn’t shout. He doesn’t argue. He doesn’t blame. He just exists, peacefully—hoping you’ll join him.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
了解 Peace Guy（PEACEGUY）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 PEACEGUY 代幣的完整經濟學！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 USD
$--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 PEACEGUY 兌換 MXN
$--