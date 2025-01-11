loner 價格 (LONER)
今天 loner (LONER) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 76.17K USD。LONER 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
loner 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 11.59K USD
- loner 當天價格變化爲 -6.61%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LONER兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LONER 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，loner 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，loner 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，loner 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，loner 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-6.61%
|30天
|$ 0
|-96.20%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
loner 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.07%
-6.61%
-54.12%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
LONER is a meme token centered around a peaceful, guitar-playing frog character that resonates with introvert culture and solitary moments. The project's core theme revolves around "need peace" and celebrates chosen solitude rather than forced isolation. Through minimalist art and relatable meme content, LONER captures universal experiences of seeking quiet spaces and finding comfort in alone time. The token's identity is built on simple, non-confrontational visuals that feature the frog character in various peaceful settings - from late-night coffee runs to quiet reading nooks. This creates a unique position in the meme token space by focusing on calm, introspective moments rather than high-energy or aggressive themes. LONER's community approach emphasizes authentic engagement over hype, bringing together individuals who relate to introvert experiences. The project has developed a successful meme format that combines gentle humor with universal situations like avoiding social interactions, finding peaceful spots, and embracing solo activities. The project's visual content strategy includes simple sketched backgrounds, peaceful locations, and solo moments that resonate with the community. Content themes range from everyday scenarios like mobile-ordering coffee to avoid small talk, to more existential moments like finding peace in solitude. This approach has proven successful by tapping into shared experiences while maintaining a unique, peaceful identity that sets LONER apart in the meme token landscape. LONER ironically brings loners together through shared experiences and relatable content, creating a community that understands and celebrates the value of chosen solitude. The token has established itself by maintaining consistent peaceful vibes while delivering content that connects with both casual introverts and dedicated solitude seekers.
