BurnedFi 價格 (BURN)
今天 BurnedFi (BURN) 的實時價格爲 0.792437 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 10.50M USD。BURN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BurnedFi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 242.85K USD
- BurnedFi 當天價格變化爲 -12.61%
- 其循環供應量爲 13.26M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BURN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BURN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BurnedFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1144259384426418。
在過去30天內，BurnedFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0045982741。
在過去60天內，BurnedFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.4944119837。
在過去90天內，BurnedFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.5673578919734042。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.1144259384426418
|-12.61%
|30天
|$ -0.0045982741
|-0.58%
|60天
|$ -0.4944119837
|-62.39%
|90天
|$ -0.5673578919734042
|-41.72%
BurnedFi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.57%
-12.61%
+5.26%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The token symbols $burnedFi (shortened as $burn) and $burnBuild (shortened as $build) are used in the following references. Convert your $burn tokens into an equivalent amount of $BNB and mint $build tokens as proof. Assumption: Burning 1000 $burn tokens worth 1 $BNB will mint 1 $build token as your proof. Simultaneously, an additional 1 $build token will be minted and distributed to all $build holders [based on $build holdings]. If you are the first to burn $burn tokens worth 1 $BNB, you will receive 1 $build and 1 $build reflection, totaling 2 tokens. When the second burn, with tokens worth 2 $BNB, occurs, the participant will receive 2 $build proofs and 1 $build reflection. You will also receive 1 $build (as you occupy 50% of the share). And so on! - Claim Rewards: Reward calculation: Your holdings of $build - Your proof (build) = BNB reward you can claim. Assuming your initial burn value was 1 $build (proof), when you accumulate 10 $build, you can claim a reward of 9 $BNB! Regardless of the quantity of your $build proofs, they will be reset to zero when you claim the reward. Don't claim rewards too easily; leave them for community development. - Invite Rewards: When a burner uses your link to burn $burn tokens, you can receive a 10% reward in $burn tokens. If you were also invited, the person who invited you can also receive a 5% reward in $burn tokens. The remaining $burn tokens will be transferred to the black hole (0xdead) address, at least 85%.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BURN 兌換 AUD
A$1.2678992
|1 BURN 兌換 GBP
￡0.62602523
|1 BURN 兌換 EUR
€0.76073952
|1 BURN 兌換 USD
$0.792437
|1 BURN 兌換 MYR
RM3.5659665
|1 BURN 兌換 TRY
₺27.79076559
|1 BURN 兌換 JPY
¥124.31751656
|1 BURN 兌換 RUB
₽82.12024631
|1 BURN 兌換 INR
₹67.45223744
|1 BURN 兌換 IDR
Rp12,990.76841328
|1 BURN 兌換 PHP
₱46.79340485
|1 BURN 兌換 EGP
￡E.40.34296767
|1 BURN 兌換 BRL
R$5.00027747
|1 BURN 兌換 CAD
C$1.13318491
|1 BURN 兌換 BDT
৳94.6962215
|1 BURN 兌換 NGN
₦1,232.3980224
|1 BURN 兌換 UAH
₴33.25858089
|1 BURN 兌換 VES
Bs39.62185
|1 BURN 兌換 PKR
Rs220.48767088
|1 BURN 兌換 KZT
₸414.23059301
|1 BURN 兌換 THB
฿27.33115213
|1 BURN 兌換 TWD
NT$25.84929494
|1 BURN 兌換 CHF
Fr0.70526893
|1 BURN 兌換 HKD
HK$6.15723549
|1 BURN 兌換 MAD
.د.م7.90852126