$0.792437
$0.792437$0.792437
-12.60%(1D)

今天 BurnedFi (BURN) 的價格

今天 BurnedFi (BURN) 的實時價格爲 0.792437 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 10.50M USD。BURN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BurnedFi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 242.85K USD
- BurnedFi 當天價格變化爲 -12.61%
- 其循環供應量爲 13.26M USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 BURN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BURN 價格信息的首選平臺。

BurnedFi (BURN) 價格表現 USD

今天內，BurnedFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1144259384426418
在過去30天內，BurnedFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0045982741
在過去60天內，BurnedFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.4944119837
在過去90天內，BurnedFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.5673578919734042

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.1144259384426418-12.61%
30天$ -0.0045982741-0.58%
60天$ -0.4944119837-62.39%
90天$ -0.5673578919734042-41.72%

BurnedFi (BURN) 價格分析

BurnedFi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 0.770842
$ 0.770842$ 0.770842

$ 0.933221
$ 0.933221$ 0.933221

$ 10.25
$ 10.25$ 10.25

+0.57%

-12.61%

+5.26%

BurnedFi (BURN) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 10.50M
$ 10.50M$ 10.50M

$ 242.85K
$ 242.85K$ 242.85K

13.26M
13.26M 13.26M

什麼是BurnedFi (BURN)

The token symbols $burnedFi (shortened as $burn) and $burnBuild (shortened as $build) are used in the following references. Convert your $burn tokens into an equivalent amount of $BNB and mint $build tokens as proof. Assumption: Burning 1000 $burn tokens worth 1 $BNB will mint 1 $build token as your proof. Simultaneously, an additional 1 $build token will be minted and distributed to all $build holders [based on $build holdings]. If you are the first to burn $burn tokens worth 1 $BNB, you will receive 1 $build and 1 $build reflection, totaling 2 tokens. When the second burn, with tokens worth 2 $BNB, occurs, the participant will receive 2 $build proofs and 1 $build reflection. You will also receive 1 $build (as you occupy 50% of the share). And so on! - Claim Rewards: Reward calculation: Your holdings of $build - Your proof (build) = BNB reward you can claim. Assuming your initial burn value was 1 $build (proof), when you accumulate 10 $build, you can claim a reward of 9 $BNB! Regardless of the quantity of your $build proofs, they will be reset to zero when you claim the reward. Don't claim rewards too easily; leave them for community development. - Invite Rewards: When a burner uses your link to burn $burn tokens, you can receive a 10% reward in $burn tokens. If you were also invited, the person who invited you can also receive a 5% reward in $burn tokens. The remaining $burn tokens will be transferred to the black hole (0xdead) address, at least 85%.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

BurnedFi (BURN) 資源

大家還在問：關於 BurnedFi (BURN) 的其他問題

免責聲明

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。

BURN 兌換爲當地貨幣

1 BURN 兌換 AUD
A$1.2678992
1 BURN 兌換 GBP
0.62602523
1 BURN 兌換 EUR
0.76073952
1 BURN 兌換 USD
$0.792437
1 BURN 兌換 MYR
RM3.5659665
1 BURN 兌換 TRY
27.79076559
1 BURN 兌換 JPY
¥124.31751656
1 BURN 兌換 RUB
82.12024631
1 BURN 兌換 INR
67.45223744
1 BURN 兌換 IDR
Rp12,990.76841328
1 BURN 兌換 PHP
46.79340485
1 BURN 兌換 EGP
￡E.40.34296767
1 BURN 兌換 BRL
R$5.00027747
1 BURN 兌換 CAD
C$1.13318491
1 BURN 兌換 BDT
94.6962215
1 BURN 兌換 NGN
1,232.3980224
1 BURN 兌換 UAH
33.25858089
1 BURN 兌換 VES
Bs39.62185
1 BURN 兌換 PKR
Rs220.48767088
1 BURN 兌換 KZT
414.23059301
1 BURN 兌換 THB
฿27.33115213
1 BURN 兌換 TWD
NT$25.84929494
1 BURN 兌換 CHF
Fr0.70526893
1 BURN 兌換 HKD
HK$6.15723549
1 BURN 兌換 MAD
.د.م7.90852126