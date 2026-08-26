Wall Street Memes Price (WSM)
The live Wall Street Memes (WSM) price today is $ 0, with a 1.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current WSM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WSM.
Wall Street Memes currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 359,614, with a circulating supply of 1.99B WSM. During the last 24 hours, WSM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.076991, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, WSM moved +0.47% in the last hour and +33.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.00.
The current Market Cap of Wall Street Memes is $ 359.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.00. The circulating supply of WSM is 1.99B, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 362.21K.
+0.47%
-1.92%
+33.68%
+33.68%
In 2040, the price of Wall Street Memes could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about? Wall Street Memes is a memecoin borne out of WallStMemes Web2 internet phenomenon which aims to create a decentralised movement that challenges the status quo and puts the control back into the hands of the people.
$WSM token is the ultimate expression of the internet’s triumph over capitalism. As Gordon Gekko said in the 80s whilst getting rich off useless stocks, “Greed is good!”. 30 years later this is still the case. Thus, Wall Street Memes is tokenising this movement, allowing ordinary people to earn profits from a “useless” memecoin. Buyers can also stake their tokens and earn passive rewards.
What makes your project unique? Wall Street Memes is the crypto token with the highest ICO raise in history. The project also has the biggest online community with over half a million Instagram followers and almost 300K Twitter followers. The posts have even reached Elon Musk who interacted with the WSM Twitter account.
History of your project. WSM Twitter was created in 2019, initially to make fun of the capitalist movement and its following grew very rapidly. In October 2021, Wall Street Bulls NFT collection was released which sold out in less than half an hour.
In 2023, the team decided to tokenise the movement by launching $WSM token on the 25th of May 2023. The presale ended on the 25th of September, reaching the highest ICO raise in history. On the 26th of September, the token was launched on OKX and HTX exchanges.
What’s next for your project? Wall Street Memes is going to launch on other top exchanges in the following days and aims to launch on other Tier 1 exchanges in the future.
What can your token be used for? Apart from allowing people to gain from a movement which makes fun of useless assets and the capitalist movement, buyers can also earn passive rewards by staking their tokens.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Wall Street Memes?
The live price of Wall Street Memes (WSM) is $ USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is Wall Street Memes positioned in the market?
Wall Street Memes currently sits at market rank #3856, supported by a market capitalization of $359614. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of WSM?
The circulating supply of WSM is 1985680898.99 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of Wall Street Memes?
During the last 24 hours, Wall Street Memes traded within a range of $ (24-hour low) and $ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is Wall Street Memes from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
Wall Street Memes reached an all-time high of $0.076991, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is WSM trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for Wall Street Memes?
The current price movement of -1.92% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Wall Street Bets Themed. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
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