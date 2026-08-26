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The live Wall Street Memes price today is 0 USD.WSM market cap is 359,614 USD. Track real-time WSM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Wall Street Memes price today is 0 USD.WSM market cap is 359,614 USD. Track real-time WSM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Wall Street Memes Logo

Wall Street Memes Price (WSM)

Unlisted

1 WSM to USD Live Price:

$0.00018057
$0.00018057$0.00018057
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wall Street Memes (WSM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:59:05 (UTC+8)

Wall Street Memes Price Today

The live Wall Street Memes (WSM) price today is $ 0, with a 1.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current WSM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WSM.

Wall Street Memes currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 359,614, with a circulating supply of 1.99B WSM. During the last 24 hours, WSM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.076991, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WSM moved +0.47% in the last hour and +33.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.00.

Wall Street Memes (WSM) Market Information

$ 359.61K
$ 359.61K$ 359.61K

$ 3.00
$ 3.00$ 3.00

$ 362.21K
$ 362.21K$ 362.21K

1.99B
1.99B 1.99B

2,000,000,000.0
2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wall Street Memes is $ 359.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.00. The circulating supply of WSM is 1.99B, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 362.21K.

Wall Street Memes Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.076991
$ 0.076991$ 0.076991

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.47%

-1.92%

+33.68%

+33.68%

Price Prediction for Wall Street Memes

Wall Street Memes (WSM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WSM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wall Street Memes (WSM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wall Street Memes could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wall Street Memes will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WSM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wall Street Memes Price Prediction.

What is Wall Street Memes (WSM)

What is the project about? Wall Street Memes is a memecoin borne out of WallStMemes Web2 internet phenomenon which aims to create a decentralised movement that challenges the status quo and puts the control back into the hands of the people.

$WSM token is the ultimate expression of the internet’s triumph over capitalism. As Gordon Gekko said in the 80s whilst getting rich off useless stocks, “Greed is good!”. 30 years later this is still the case. Thus, Wall Street Memes is tokenising this movement, allowing ordinary people to earn profits from a “useless” memecoin. Buyers can also stake their tokens and earn passive rewards.

What makes your project unique? Wall Street Memes is the crypto token with the highest ICO raise in history. The project also has the biggest online community with over half a million Instagram followers and almost 300K Twitter followers. The posts have even reached Elon Musk who interacted with the WSM Twitter account.

History of your project. WSM Twitter was created in 2019, initially to make fun of the capitalist movement and its following grew very rapidly. In October 2021, Wall Street Bulls NFT collection was released which sold out in less than half an hour.

In 2023, the team decided to tokenise the movement by launching $WSM token on the 25th of May 2023. The presale ended on the 25th of September, reaching the highest ICO raise in history. On the 26th of September, the token was launched on OKX and HTX exchanges.

What’s next for your project? Wall Street Memes is going to launch on other top exchanges in the following days and aims to launch on other Tier 1 exchanges in the future.

What can your token be used for? Apart from allowing people to gain from a movement which makes fun of useless assets and the capitalist movement, buyers can also earn passive rewards by staking their tokens.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wall Street Memes (WSM) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

MemeWall Street Bets Themed

About Wall Street Memes

What is the current price of Wall Street Memes?

The live price of Wall Street Memes (WSM) is $ USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Wall Street Memes positioned in the market?

Wall Street Memes currently sits at market rank #3856, supported by a market capitalization of $359614. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of WSM?

The circulating supply of WSM is 1985680898.99 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Wall Street Memes?

During the last 24 hours, Wall Street Memes traded within a range of $ (24-hour low) and $ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Wall Street Memes from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Wall Street Memes reached an all-time high of $0.076991, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is WSM trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Wall Street Memes?

The current price movement of -1.92% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Wall Street Bets Themed. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wall Street Memes

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:59:05 (UTC+8)

Wall Street Memes (WSM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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