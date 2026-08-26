The Black Bear Price Today

The live The Black Bear (BLACKBEAR) price today is $ 0, with a 100.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current BLACKBEAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BLACKBEAR.

The Black Bear currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 227,773, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M BLACKBEAR. During the last 24 hours, BLACKBEAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00208504, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BLACKBEAR moved +2.48% in the last hour and -69.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.21K.

The Black Bear (BLACKBEAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 227.77K$ 227.77K $ 227.77K Volume (24H) $ 67.21K$ 67.21K $ 67.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 227.77K$ 227.77K $ 227.77K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,995,025.22028 999,995,025.22028 999,995,025.22028

The current Market Cap of The Black Bear is $ 227.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.21K. The circulating supply of BLACKBEAR is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999995025.22028. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 227.77K.