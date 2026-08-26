The Black Bear Price (BLACKBEAR)
The live The Black Bear (BLACKBEAR) price today is $ 0, with a 100.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current BLACKBEAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BLACKBEAR.
The Black Bear currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 227,773, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M BLACKBEAR. During the last 24 hours, BLACKBEAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00208504, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, BLACKBEAR moved +2.48% in the last hour and -69.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.21K.
The current Market Cap of The Black Bear is $ 227.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.21K. The circulating supply of BLACKBEAR is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999995025.22028. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 227.77K.
+2.48%
+100.77%
-69.58%
-69.58%
In 2040, the price of The Black Bear could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
BlackBear is a community-driven meme project centered around the Black Bear, a strong and mysterious character created as a rival to the increasingly popular Black Bull.
The project combines original artwork, storytelling, humor and internet culture to build a recognizable world around the Black Bear and its community. Its visual identity uses dark cinematic imagery, futuristic armor and red energy to give the character a distinctive and memorable appearance.
BlackBear has already attracted a passionate community that creates and shares memes, artwork, videos and character-based content across social platforms. Community participation is a central part of the project, with members helping expand the story, develop new creative ideas and grow the BlackBear universe together.
The Black Bear represents strength, patience, resilience and unity. Rather than following existing meme characters, BlackBear introduces its own identity and narrative, giving the community a central figure they can build around.
The project is focused on fun, creativity and community engagement. Its goal is to bring people together through shared humor, original art and the ongoing rivalry between the Black Bear and the Black Bull. As the community grows, new characters, stories and visual content may be introduced to further develop the BlackBear universe.
BlackBear is designed to be easy to understand and accessible to anyone who enjoys memes, digital art, online communities and character-driven storytelling. The project encourages its community to participate, create and contribute to the culture surrounding the Black Bear.
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What is the current price of The Black Bear?
The Black Bear is trading at $, representing a price movement of 100.77% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does BLACKBEAR compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of 100.77% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If BLACKBEAR is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is The Black Bear performing compared to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens?
Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, BLACKBEAR demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is The Black Bear's market capitalization today?
The market cap of $227773 positions BLACKBEAR at rank #4365, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from $ to $, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is BLACKBEAR trading?
The Black Bear has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact BLACKBEAR's valuation?
With 999995025.22028 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
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