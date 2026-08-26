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The live The Black Bear price today is 0 USD.BLACKBEAR market cap is 227,773 USD. Track real-time BLACKBEAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live The Black Bear price today is 0 USD.BLACKBEAR market cap is 227,773 USD. Track real-time BLACKBEAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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BLACKBEAR Price Info

What is BLACKBEAR

BLACKBEAR Official Website

BLACKBEAR Tokenomics

BLACKBEAR Price Forecast

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The Black Bear Price (BLACKBEAR)

Unlisted

1 BLACKBEAR to USD Live Price:

$0.00021661
$0.00021661$0.00021661
+0.93%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
The Black Bear (BLACKBEAR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:22:20 (UTC+8)

The Black Bear Price Today

The live The Black Bear (BLACKBEAR) price today is $ 0, with a 100.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current BLACKBEAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BLACKBEAR.

The Black Bear currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 227,773, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M BLACKBEAR. During the last 24 hours, BLACKBEAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00208504, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BLACKBEAR moved +2.48% in the last hour and -69.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.21K.

The Black Bear (BLACKBEAR) Market Information

$ 227.77K
$ 227.77K$ 227.77K

$ 67.21K
$ 67.21K$ 67.21K

$ 227.77K
$ 227.77K$ 227.77K

1000.00M
1000.00M 1000.00M

999,995,025.22028
999,995,025.22028 999,995,025.22028

The current Market Cap of The Black Bear is $ 227.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.21K. The circulating supply of BLACKBEAR is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999995025.22028. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 227.77K.

The Black Bear Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00208504
$ 0.00208504$ 0.00208504

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+2.48%

+100.77%

-69.58%

-69.58%

Price Prediction for The Black Bear

The Black Bear (BLACKBEAR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BLACKBEAR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
The Black Bear (BLACKBEAR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of The Black Bear could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price The Black Bear will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BLACKBEAR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking The Black Bear Price Prediction.

What is The Black Bear (BLACKBEAR)

BlackBear is a community-driven meme project centered around the Black Bear, a strong and mysterious character created as a rival to the increasingly popular Black Bull.

The project combines original artwork, storytelling, humor and internet culture to build a recognizable world around the Black Bear and its community. Its visual identity uses dark cinematic imagery, futuristic armor and red energy to give the character a distinctive and memorable appearance.

BlackBear has already attracted a passionate community that creates and shares memes, artwork, videos and character-based content across social platforms. Community participation is a central part of the project, with members helping expand the story, develop new creative ideas and grow the BlackBear universe together.

The Black Bear represents strength, patience, resilience and unity. Rather than following existing meme characters, BlackBear introduces its own identity and narrative, giving the community a central figure they can build around.

The project is focused on fun, creativity and community engagement. Its goal is to bring people together through shared humor, original art and the ongoing rivalry between the Black Bear and the Black Bull. As the community grows, new characters, stories and visual content may be introduced to further develop the BlackBear universe.

BlackBear is designed to be easy to understand and accessible to anyone who enjoys memes, digital art, online communities and character-driven storytelling. The project encourages its community to participate, create and contribute to the culture surrounding the Black Bear.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

The Black Bear (BLACKBEAR) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About The Black Bear

What is the current price of The Black Bear?

The Black Bear is trading at $, representing a price movement of 100.77% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does BLACKBEAR compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 100.77% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If BLACKBEAR is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is The Black Bear performing compared to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, BLACKBEAR demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is The Black Bear's market capitalization today?

The market cap of $227773 positions BLACKBEAR at rank #4365, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from $ to $, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is BLACKBEAR trading?

The Black Bear has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact BLACKBEAR's valuation?

With 999995025.22028 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Black Bear

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:22:20 (UTC+8)

The Black Bear (BLACKBEAR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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