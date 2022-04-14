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Top Optimism Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Optimism Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00007
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 79,068.25
+0.05%
-2.33%
+14.20%
$ 9.19B
$ 2.88
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.415
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
4
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 2,455.17
+0.23%
-0.02%
+9.30%
$ 5.71B
--
5
sUSDS
sUSDS
SUSDS
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.65B
$ 383.39K
6
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 0.9999
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.06%
$ 4.49B
$ 140.36K
7
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,676.2
0.00%
-2.52%
+9.74%
$ 4.37B
$ 0.03
8
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.999851
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 4.06B
$ 122.17M
9
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.80B
--
10
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.316
-0.44%
-2.47%
+20.14%
$ 2.68B
$ 155.28K
11
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 127.73
+0.17%
-4.01%
+33.65%
$ 1.97B
$ 3.72K
12
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.33B
$ 25.57M
13
Worldcoin
Worldcoin
WLD
$ 0.3958
+0.28%
-5.96%
+9.91%
$ 1.33B
$ 3.63M
14
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.1441
+0.01%
-8.36%
+55.04%
$ 1.33B
$ 180.55M
15
clBTC
clBTC
CLBTC
$ 78,901
0.00%
--
+13.13%
$ 1.10B
$ 5.67
16
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,646.29
+0.24%
-0.02%
+9.31%
$ 1.10B
$ 284.10K
17
Rocket Pool ETH
Rocket Pool ETH
RETH
$ 2,874.53
+0.32%
-0.02%
+9.31%
$ 919.64M
$ 1.39M
18
Kraken Wrapped BTC
Kraken Wrapped BTC
KBTC
$ 78,768
-0.01%
-0.02%
+13.83%
$ 585.88M
$ 2.06M
19
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0.9983
+0.01%
+0.01%
-0.03%
$ 493.67M
$ 5.57K
20
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.3227
+0.72%
-4.20%
+21.70%
$ 488.23M
$ 2.24M
21
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
CBETH
$ 2,801.66
+0.31%
-0.02%
+9.40%
$ 473.82M
$ 9.54M
22
EURC
EURC
EURC
$ 1.17
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 460.67M
$ 34.31M
23
Wrapped HYPE
Wrapped HYPE
WHYPE
$ 81.71
+0.63%
+0.02%
+17.53%
$ 435.64M
$ 211.29M
24
LayerZero
LayerZero
ZRO
$ 1.1839
-0.51%
+5.12%
+35.72%
$ 404.45M
$ 4.57M
25
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 78,862
+0.14%
-0.02%
+14.06%
$ 344.21M
$ 4.05M
26
Lido DAO
Lido DAO
LDO
$ 0.367
+0.05%
-3.19%
+11.24%
$ 309.49M
$ 715.36K
27
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.755
-0.29%
-2.84%
+16.67%
$ 297.83M
$ 372.05K
28
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 1.0
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 275.13M
$ 55.71M
29
Olympus
Olympus
OHM
$ 18.23
+0.66%
-0.00%
-2.04%
$ 270.49M
$ 295.51K
30
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 74,986
+0.41%
-0.06%
+9.08%
$ 223.55M
$ 4.51K
31
OP
OP
OP
$ 0.10352
+0.31%
-4.90%
+17.02%
$ 222.46M
$ 551.30K
32
Savings Dai
Savings Dai
SDAI
$ 1.18
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 166.52M
$ 1.20M
33
Frax Ether
Frax Ether
FRXETH
$ 2,456.72
+0.58%
-0.02%
+9.70%
$ 151.76M
$ 450.34K
34
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0.08976
+0.02%
-2.78%
+3.30%
$ 126.33M
$ 676.95K
35
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999862
+0.02%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 111.81M
$ 5.62M
36
Dog (Bitcoin)
Dog (Bitcoin)
DOG
$ 0.001099
+0.17%
+5.96%
+65.59%
$ 109.97M
$ 126.29M
37
Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance
STG
$ 0.1673
+2.11%
+3.26%
+8.86%
$ 108.86M
$ 380.31K
38
Derive
Derive
DRV
$ 0.1467
+0.51%
-5.36%
+50.73%
$ 107.44M
$ 432.39K
39
Staked Frax Ether
Staked Frax Ether
SFRXETH
$ 2,864.79
+0.61%
-0.01%
+9.80%
$ 105.97M
$ 11.83K
40
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 2,293.1
+0.35%
-2.97%
+8.98%
$ 82.05M
$ 27.99
41
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.2323
+0.31%
-1.96%
+12.97%
$ 79.20M
$ 655.70K
42
Hex Trust Wrapped XRP
Hex Trust Wrapped XRP
WXRP
$ 1.44
0.00%
-0.04%
+31.51%
$ 71.87M
$ 281.77K
43
VELO
VELO
VELO
$ 0.003968
-0.83%
+1.55%
+8.73%
$ 69.15M
$ 14.30M
44
DOLA
DOLA
DOLA
$ 0.997194
+0.04%
0.00%
-0.07%
$ 62.17M
$ 691.30K
45
Venus
Venus
XVS
$ 3.0481
+0.26%
-3.03%
+6.81%
$ 49.51M
$ 17.39K
46
Tellor Tributes
Tellor Tributes
TRB
$ 17.58
+0.34%
-0.06%
+26.75%
$ 49.45M
$ 11.14M
47
$ 0.04099
0.00%
-3.69%
+8.79%
$ 48.32M
$ 19.78K
48
Wrapped rsETH
Wrapped rsETH
WRSETH
$ 2,639.86
+0.19%
-0.01%
+10.16%
$ 44.96M
$ 12.67K
49
Lorenzo Protocol
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK
$ 0.03608
+1.41%
+2.07%
-0.03%
$ 42.24M
$ 28.91M
50
Metronome Synth ETH
Metronome Synth ETH
MSETH
$ 1,692.37
+0.12%
-0.02%
+1.90%
$ 40.92M
$ 1.28M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Optimism Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Optimism Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 165 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $137.06B.
What is the best-performing Optimism Ecosystem token right now?
Among Optimism Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, DOG has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.96% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Optimism Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 165 Optimism Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Optimism Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Optimism Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Optimism Ecosystem tokens is approximately $137.06B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Optimism Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.