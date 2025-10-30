Metaplex (MPLX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.220865 $ 0.220865 $ 0.220865 24H Low $ 0.225355 $ 0.225355 $ 0.225355 24H High 24H Low $ 0.220865$ 0.220865 $ 0.220865 24H High $ 0.225355$ 0.225355 $ 0.225355 All Time High $ 0.896784$ 0.896784 $ 0.896784 Lowest Price $ 0.02528374$ 0.02528374 $ 0.02528374 Price Change (1H) +0.20% Price Change (1D) +0.18% Price Change (7D) +2.66% Price Change (7D) +2.66%

Metaplex (MPLX) real-time price is $0.223691. Over the past 24 hours, MPLX traded between a low of $ 0.220865 and a high of $ 0.225355, showing active market volatility. MPLX's all-time high price is $ 0.896784, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02528374.

In terms of short-term performance, MPLX has changed by +0.20% over the past hour, +0.18% over 24 hours, and +2.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Metaplex (MPLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 128.15M$ 128.15M $ 128.15M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 223.69M$ 223.69M $ 223.69M Circulation Supply 572.91M 572.91M 572.91M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Metaplex is $ 128.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MPLX is 572.91M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 223.69M.