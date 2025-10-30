Flayer (FLAY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.02499295 24H High $ 0.02622567 All Time High $ 0.257272 Lowest Price $ 0.01259989 Price Change (1H) +0.12% Price Change (1D) -1.30% Price Change (7D) +13.44%

Flayer (FLAY) real-time price is $0.02558947. Over the past 24 hours, FLAY traded between a low of $ 0.02499295 and a high of $ 0.02622567, showing active market volatility. FLAY's all-time high price is $ 0.257272, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01259989.

In terms of short-term performance, FLAY has changed by +0.12% over the past hour, -1.30% over 24 hours, and +13.44% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Flayer (FLAY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.36M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.59M Circulation Supply 600.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Flayer is $ 15.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLAY is 600.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.59M.